State of the Union: Biden faces a nation rattled by inflation, uncertain of his leadership

The state of the White House is under siege.

As President Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday, he faces a nation rattled by inflation, downbeat about the future and uncertain of his leadership, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

The prime-time speech before a Joint Session of Congress will be one of the president's biggest opportunities this year – eight months before midterm elections that are likely to be turbulent – to convince uneasy Americans that he shares their priorities and has a plan to deal with their problems.

Biden's approval-disapproval rating is steady but dismal at 39%-57%, with a striking 44% now saying they "strongly" disapprove of the job he is doing as president. Despite significant economic growth and low unemployment, a 51% majority of those surveyed say the economy is in a recession or a depression, the gloomiest outlook in six years.

"Our country is going to heck in a handbasket," said Mary Vavis, 75, an independent voter in New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, who was among those polled. "A lot of people are just trying to make ends meet, trying to feed their family, and this administration seems to stop that at every point. They don't care about us."

But Laura Niswonger, 50, a teacher from Conway, Arkansas, praised Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his stance toward autocratic leaders abroad, especially compared with his predecessor, Donald Trump. "I am feeling so much better than I was two years ago," Niswonger, a Democrat, said in a follow-up interview.

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington.

Even so, when asked if she expected things to get better in the country, she demurred. "I don't know, to be honest," she said.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by landline and cell phone Feb. 15-20, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. It was conducted as Russia was preparing to launch its invasion of Ukraine, an event that is now reverberating through the world's politics and economy.

In the survey, only 3% identify foreign policy as the most important issue they would like Biden to address in the State of the Union.

The top concern, by far, is inflation, cited by 27%. The only other issues that break into double digits are voting rights and racial justice, at 15%, and immigration, at 11%.

The findings spotlight the nation's polarized priorities. Voting rights/racial justice is the top choice among Democrats, at 35%, but cited by only 2% of Republicans. Immigration trails only inflation as a concern among Republicans, at 20%, but is chosen by just 6% of Democrats.

Concern about COVID is ebbing, named by 5% as their top priority. Concern about crime is climbing, cited by 6%. A 55% majority say crime has risen in their community over the past year. Even more, 72%, say it has risen across the country.

'A lot of minds and hearts to change'

"President Biden has some time to turn things around before 2024, but with the midterm elections eight months away, time is short," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said. "A lot is riding on this speech, including the careers of so many politicians on both sides of the aisle whose political trajectories may rise or fall based on whether Biden can get off the mat."

He added, "Even before the invasion, 65% of registered voters say the country is already on the wrong track. That's a lot of minds and hearts to change."

If the congressional elections were held today, 39% would vote for the Democratic candidate and 37% for the Republican. One in four, 24%, are undecided. That near-even split precisely mirrors responses in the USA TODAY/Suffolk poll taken in December.

In what could be a warning sign for Democrats, 47% say they would prefer a new Congress under Republican control "to act as a check on President Biden;" 43% say they would prefer a new Congress under Democratic control "to help President Biden get things done."

Republicans need to flip one seat in the Senate and five seats in the House of Representatives to seize control from Democrats and upend the power dynamic in Washington.

Approval of Congress could hardly be lower. By 76%-15%, those surveyed disapprove of the job the House and Senate are doing.

"I'm hoping that with the elections, maybe they'll realize that our country needs to come together," said Pamela Spear, a Democrat from Kief, a tiny town in rural North Dakota that happens to have been named by German-Russian settlers after Kyiv, now the capital of Ukraine. "To me, there is too much hatred in this country right now, and it's pitting everybody against everybody else."

After high rhetoric, low expectations

Whatever agenda the president outlines Tuesday, expectations are low that he'll be able to get it done. Almost two-thirds of those surveyed, 64%, say they are "not very confident" or "not at all confident" that he'll be able to achieve many of his goals this year. Twenty-nine percent are "very" or "somewhat" confident that he can.

The massive Build Back Better bill, which contains the heart of the domestic agenda Biden outlined last year to Congress, has been stalled in the Senate. Now, 41% say he should simply move on to other initiatives; another 23% support scaling back its size and trying to pass it again.

Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed, including 55% of Democrats, say he should keep fighting for it.

At the moment, more Americans disapprove than approve of Biden's handling of COVID (46% approve-48% disapprove) and especially of the economy (36% approve-58% disapprove). By two to one, 63% to 32%, they say he is not a strong leader.

His overall job approval rating among Democrats stands at 83% but among independents it has sagged to 31%, and 50% of independents express "strong" disapproval.

Biden is doing "fairly well, but he's working against a lot of people (who) don't want to help him," said Charles Stelte, 74, an independent voter from Pawnee, Illinois. In the State of the Union address, "I'm sure he'll talk some about what's going on now over in Europe, but the main thing is, I want to see what he's got to say about helping America."

William Featherstone, 47, a Republican from suburban Ridgefield Park, N.J., predicts "just empty rhetoric" in the speech Tuesday and disaster for the president's party in November.

"It's going to be like when Newt Gingrich and his crew won the Contract with America, and then the first midterm of Barack Obama where Republicans took control," he said, noting the congressional elections in 1994 and 2010. "People are pissed."

