Donald Trump delays State of the Union Address after Nancy Pelosi bars him from House chamber

Donald Trump said in a late night Tweet on Wednesday that he would delay a State of the Union address until the government shutdown was over.
The move came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to bar him from delivering the annual presidential address in its traditional location, the chamber of the House of Representatives.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the House, announced the US president was not welcome for the planned major speech on Jan 29.
She said he would not be welcome until the US government was reopened.
The Republican president responded to the Democrat speaker on Twitter, writing:
"This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber," the president said in the tweet.
"I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!"
Ms Pelosi responded to the President shortly after, writing that she hoped he would end the shutdown on Thursday when the Senate vote on a house-passed package to end the shutdown.
Mr. President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences. https://t.co/57KMATZZTO— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 24, 2019
The government has been partially shut down for over a month due to a row between Mr Trump and Democrats over funding for his proposed border wall.
The latest escalation put relations between America's legislative and executive branches in uncharted territory.
Mr Trump said Mrs Pelosi had "cancelled" the State of the Union and the decision was a "great blotch" on the country, and a "negative part of history". He added that it was a "disgrace".
For the State of the Union both houses of the legislature cram into the House chamber for an annual update from the president. The event is a convention, rather than having written down rules.
The US Constitution states only that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union".
It does not specify the location, or preclude the president from giving his update in writing.
The president cannot speak in front of a joint session of Congress without explicit permission from both chambers.
A resolution needs to be approved by both chambers specifying the date and time.
But Mrs Pelosi said the Democrat-controlled House would not authorise such a resolution at this time.
The traditional invitation to the president had gone out before the shutdown began.
Last week, Mrs Pelosi suggested the high-profile event be suspended due to security concerns stemming from the shutdown.
However, on Wednesday, Mr Trump wrote to the speaker formally accepting the original invitation to speak on Jan 29.
Mr Trump said he had consulted with the Secret Service and they would have "no problem" keeping him safe.
The president wrote to Mrs Pelosi: "Therefore, I will be honouring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty to the people and Congress regarding the State of our Union.
"It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!"
In a quick written response Mrs Pelosi said the House would not authorise the resolution allowing Mr Trump into the chamber.
She wrote: "I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened."
Immediately after that, Mr Trump said: "I'm not surprised. It's really a shame what's happening with the Democrats. They've become radicalised.
"The State of the Union has been cancelled by Nancy Pelosi because she doesn't want to hear the truth.
"She’s afraid of the super-left Democrats, the radical Democrats. What’s going on in that party is shocking. She doesn’t want to know the truth. I think that’s a great blotch on the great country we all love."
The impasse opened up the possibility that Mr Trump could deliver the State of the Union from another location, perhaps the Oval Office, or the chamber of the Republican-controlled Senate.
Or, he could choose to do it in front of supporters at a rally well away from Washington.
In recent days White House officials have been working on a backup plan to give the speech somewhere else.
Kellyanne Conway, Mr Trump's counselor, said it would be "remarkably petty" for Mrs Pelosi to deny Mr Trump entry to the House.
In what is becoming a deeply personal standoff Mr Trump recently revoked Mrs Pelosi's use of a military aircraft, thereby canceling her planned visit to meet troops in Afghanistan.