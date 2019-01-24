Donald Trump delays State of the Union Address after Nancy Pelosi bars him from House chamber

Not welcome in the House: Donald Trump may have to deliver the State of the Union elsewhere - Bloomberg

Donald Trump said in a late night Tweet on Wednesday that he would delay a State of the Union address until the government shutdown was over.

The move came in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to bar him from delivering the annual presidential address in its traditional location, the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the House, announced the US president was not welcome for the planned major speech on Jan 29.

She said he would not be welcome until the US government was reopened.

The Republican president responded to the Democrat speaker on Twitter, writing:

"This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber," the president said in the tweet.

"I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!"

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

Ms Pelosi responded to the President shortly after, writing that she hoped he would end the shutdown on Thursday when the Senate vote on a house-passed package to end the shutdown.

Mr. President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences. https://t.co/57KMATZZTO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 24, 2019

The government has been partially shut down for over a month due to a row between Mr Trump and Democrats over funding for his proposed border wall.

The latest escalation put relations between America's legislative and executive branches in uncharted territory.

Mr Trump said Mrs Pelosi had "cancelled" the State of the Union and the decision was a "great blotch" on the country, and a "negative part of history". He added that it was a "disgrace".

For the State of the Union both houses of the legislature cram into the House chamber for an annual update from the president. The event is a convention, rather than having written down rules.

The US Constitution states only that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union".

It does not specify the location, or preclude the president from giving his update in writing.

The president cannot speak in front of a joint session of Congress without explicit permission from both chambers.

A resolution needs to be approved by both chambers specifying the date and time.

But Mrs Pelosi said the Democrat-controlled House would not authorise such a resolution at this time.

The traditional invitation to the president had gone out before the shutdown began.

