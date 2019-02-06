State of the Union: The chance of Trump's agenda getting through Congress and other takeaways

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to continue his push for a border wall and outline his agenda for the second half of his term, including a handful of specific proposals he asked Congress to consider.

Trump called for bipartisanship in broad terms but also blasted the multiple investigations that have loomed over his presidency and pressed hard for immigration changes – including a border wall that Democrats flatly rejected.

Here are six key takeaways from his speech – Trump's second State of the Union and third address to a joint session of Congress – and whether his proposals have any chance of passing in a new era of divided government:

Bipartisanship

In a nation deeply divided over politics, Trump flicked at unity but offered few specific policies that would mend those divisions.

The opening lines of the president's speech noted the "unlimited potential" to advance an agenda that is not partisan.

"As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans," Trump said. "Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one Nation."

Trump managed to draw bipartisan applause during a handful of moments in his speech by mentioning the record number of women in Congress and paying tribute to an 81-year-old Holocaust survivor.

But his tone quickly shifted. He noted conservative issues that divide the country, including abortion, immigration and the various investigations that have clouded his presidency.

"No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class than illegal immigration," Trump said. "Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

The calls for bipartisanship met with skepticism from Democrats who described Trump's words as "deeply hollow."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Trump's speech was a "tale of two countries" and that he wants to build more walls—not bridges."

He said "actions speak louder than words."

Border wall, government shutdown

A large portion of Trump's remarks highlighted the ongoing fight over immigration and his request for a wall along the southern U.S. border.

Trump's demands for border wall funding was central to the recent 35-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. The speech was set in the middle of a three-week reprieve from the shutdown after Trump agreed to reopen the government without wall funding.

Lawmakers are now negotiating to avoid another shutdown on Feb. 15.

Just a week before the government might shut down once again, Trump made a plea to Democrats: "Tonight, I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country."

He also made a vow.

"I'll get it built," Trump said of his border wall.

Democrats have so far held steady in their opposition.

Meanwhile, the president has continued to threaten to declare a national emergency to free up funding for the wall if the congressional panel does not deliver on his demand for the barrier.

If Trump were to declare an emergency, the move could allow him to redirect billions of dollars in military construction projects. But it would also likely trigger a legal battle that could drag on in court for years.

'Ridiculous' investigations

During his 82-minute speech, the president called for an end to the investigations that have clouded his first two years in office.

Trump said the investigations, led by special counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committees, were preventing the nation from coming together.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations," the president said. "If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way!"

Trump continued: "We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad."