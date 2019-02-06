State of the Union: Gillibrand uses viral eye roll clip to raise money for presidential bid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat and 2020 presidential hopeful, gained attention on social media for performing a dramatic eye roll during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Her social media accounts soon had posted the clip with a request for donations.

During the address, a clip showing Gillibrand sighing and rolling her eyes gained widespread attention on social media after being posted by numerous users. Some used the clip to project their own frustration with President Donald Trump's remarks.

The clip was soon posted to Gillibrand's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a fundraising message: "Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this."

The message linked to a donation page for Gillibrand's 2020 campaign.

Some social media users have questioned whether the post violates ethics rules. The House Committee on Ethics' "General Prohibition Against Using Official Resources for Campaign or Political Purposes" publication includes this passage:

Broadcast coverage and recordings of House floor proceedings may not be used for any political purpose under House Rule 5, clause 2(c)(1). In addition, under House Rule 11, clause 4(b), radio and television tapes and film of any coverage of House committee proceedings may not be used, or made available for use, as partisan political campaign material to promote or oppose the candidacy of any person for public office.

Gillibrand announced her presidential bid Jan. 15, on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She told the late-night comedian she would file to create an exploratory 2020 committee.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I fight for my own," she told Colbert.

