WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Donald Trump to address Congress but she was not expected to be happy with some of the things her special guest had to say.

The two smiled gamely as Trump handed a copy of his speech in a large blue folder to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, sitting next to the speaker in his role as Senate president. They then shook hands.

Pelosi was dressed in a white pantsuit, joining other women lawmakers who marked the speech by wearing the color associated with women's suffrage and other equal rights issues.

Pence wearing a bright blue tie, dark suit and white shirt, greeted Pelosi about half an hour before the president arrived. Their interaction appeared infrequent and awkward as if they were unfamiliar co-workers at a lame office party.

Pelosi clapped as Trump introduced first lady Melania Trump sitting in a box above the floor. She also joined in applauding three World War II veterans and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Pelosi stood up and applauded when the president spoke words that were magnanimous and bipartisan.

"There is a new opportunity in American politics, if only we have the courage to seize it," Trump said. "Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country."

As the speech went on, Pelosi could be seen reading over Trump's left shoulder the speech with a smirk.

As Trump touted tax cuts passed by Congress in 2017, Pence clapped, but Pelosi did not. Democrats have viewed the cuts as favoring the wealthy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State of the Union: On the podium, Nancy Pelosi's making nice with President Trump, VP Mike Pence