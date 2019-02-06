State of the Union: President Donald Trump says he wants bipartisanship, but is it possible?

WASHINGTON – The president brought lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to their feet Tuesday night when he called for Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure system and make health care more affordable.

"Many of us campaigned on the same core promises," President Donald Trump said Tuesday night. "We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction.

"Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness."

But the call for unity came amid a deep partisan divide. It followed a 35-day partial government shutdown, where the president and Republicans refused to agree on how to fund security along the southern border. And it came just as the Democratic-controlled Congress began to use its oversight power on the administration and Trump’s allies.

Even the timing of the speech was contentious. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had uninvited the president from the date originally scheduled, Jan. 29, because of the shutdown. The president responded by canceling the military plane Pelosi planned to use hours before a trip to Afghanistan. When Trump finally came to the House chamber to give his speech, Democratic women showed up in white to thank voters for putting them in the majority.

But sprinkled in among the bitterness may be opportunities to work together on a handful of issues both sides have expressed interest in: lowering health care costs, rebuilding U.S. infrastructure, and ethics reform. After more than a month of Washington operating at a near standstill, Democrats, Republicans and the White House are all ready to notch some political wins. But to do that, they’ll have to work together.

When Pelosi called Trump last week to reschedule the State of the Union address, the pair also talked about their desire to work together on legislation. According to Democratic Caucus vice chair Katherine Clark, Pelosi recounted the call during a House Democratic Caucus meeting last week.

Pelosi told the caucus “that he specifically confirmed that he is open to working on reducing the costs of prescription drugs and investing in our infrastructure,” recounted Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat. “Now it’s time to get to work, and it’s really going to be up to the president. We ran in the midterms not against him, but for a positive bold agenda."

“Trump has shown us time and again that he is willing to work with anyone who wants the best for our country. It’s not a campaign strategy; it’s just who he is. When Democrats choose to work with him, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” said Erin Montgomery, a spokeswoman for the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said there “are a lot of areas that we could have agreement” but in order for legislation to become law, Pelosi and Democrats must be willing to give the president credit, just as his 2020 re-election campaign heats up.

Scalise cited his own experience as the Republican whip under President Barack Obama, who he disagreed with on a host of issues, but the two worked together on a significant piece of mental health legislation.

Democrats swept into the House majority on a message of fixing the nation’s health care system, rebuilding U.S. infrastructure, and rooting out corruption in Washington. It was a strategy that allowed them to net dozens of seats in Republican and GOP-leaning districts, many of which helped put Trump in the White House just two years before.

Now those lawmakers who want to hold onto their jobs need to produce results for their constituents.

“By virtue of my desire to represent my district well, I have a mandate to really explore policy in a bipartisan way,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a freshman lawmaker who flipped a seat that Trump won in 2016.

“Democrats are motivated to get some positive pieces of legislation through, that have broad support among the American people. And being able to do that, will help vulnerable House Democrats running for re-election,” said Isaac Baker, a Democratic strategist who helped multiple Democrats win in November.

He said Democrats shouldn’t risk their own seats to keep Trump from getting a win.

Those legislative victories “may help Trump on the margins, but the reality is that the president's perception among voters is shaped by so many factors above and beyond new legislation that I think it would be in the Democrats' interest to partner with him on mutually beneficial solutions,” Baker continued.