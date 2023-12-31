State union workers at CSU Pueblo celebrate new contract

Colorado WINS union workers at Colorado State University Pueblo are celebrating the Dec. 15 ratification of a contract designed to improve working conditions for the university's state-classified workers.

The 2023 CSU Pueblo and Colorado WINS State Entity Agreement includes 11 sections intended to improve union rights, anti-discrimination policies, staff retention, flexibility, overtime pay, safety, communication and more for classified employees.

Colorado WINS members began bargaining with CSU Pueblo in August. Over 90 CSU Pueblo employees — including custodial staff, groundskeepers, electricians and other college staff — were represented in the negotiations.

Frank Montoya, a custodian and Colorado WINS member, told the Chieftain that the agreement has boosted workers' morale and will benefit CSU Pueblo as a whole.

"I'm former military, so I am big on morale," Montoya said. "I think if morale is around you, you work better, concentrate better and give back to the community more when you're happy."

A vehicle decorated to show support for Colorado WINS workers outside of the CSU Pueblo parking lot. Colorado WINS and CSU Pueblo successfully negotiated a State Entity Agreement on Dec. 15.

Agreement creates 'Labor Management Committee'

One of the provisions resulting from the State Entity Agreement is the creation of the CSU Pueblo Labor Management Committee.

The committee gives union members an added opportunity to collaborate with campus leadership in improving state employee working conditions and student services, according to a written statement from Foster Shay, a CSU Pueblo custodian and bargaining team member.

The CSU Pueblo Labor Management Committee is to consist of an equal number of CSU Pueblo and Colorado WINS representatives who will meet quarterly and partner on "issues of concern," including services, health, safety, recruitment, retention and communication, according to the agreement.

The committee is also allowed to review and make recommendations to anti-discrimination and harassment policies.

Colorado State University Pueblo campus statue.

Employees have right 'cash out' time off

Under the new agreement, state workers who work overtime are able to receive a payout for any unused compensatory time. The payout will happen once each fiscal year and be awarded as part of employees' June pay every fiscal year.

Employees who wish to "cash out" time off are required to notify CSU Pueblo Human Resources and submit a completed form to the HR office by May 31, according to the agreement.

"This allows employees the choice between getting more PTO or cashing out their hours when they work overtime, allowing them the flexibility to use their overtime in the way that most benefits them and their ability to care for themselves and their families," Montoya wrote in an editorial to the Chieftain.

When it comes to filling vacancies, the State Entity Agreement requires that years of state service be recognized. Other provisions outlined in the agreement include vouchers to supply work boots to eligible employees and to supply personal protective equipment.

Colorado WINS is a union representing over 24,000 employees across the state. The State Entity Agreement with CSU Pueblo was ratified with 100% approval from union members. The complete agreement and a brief summary can be found at coloradowins.org/csu.

Donna Souder Hodge, vice president of operations and advancement at CSU Pueblo, told the Chieftain the university is excited about the new agreement and has enjoyed a "strong working relationship" with Colorado WINS.

"We're grateful to our Human Resources team and the CSU Pueblo staff who worked tirelessly as advocates for their colleagues, and to outgoing CSU Pueblo President, Dr. Timothy Mottet, for his signature and support," she said.

Souder Hodge also said the university welcomes future opportunities to offer robust support to classified staff.

