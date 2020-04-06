State upgrades online unemployment system, but people may still wait weeks for checks

Florida officials say they made huge improvements to the unemployment system over the weekend, but the state still faces a massive backlog of applications that will likely require Floridians to wait weeks before seeing any money.

During a Monday morning news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials said they’re aiming to process 80,000 applications this week, a drastic increase from the week before.

But the state already has a backlog of more than 500,000 applications, and potentially hundreds of thousands of other Floridians have been unable to apply because of the website’s problems. Over 62,000 people filed for unemployment on Sunday alone, they said.

That means that people might have to wait weeks before learning whether they’re eligible for state unemployment, which maxes out at $275 per week.

The wait might be even longer for gig economy workers, contractors and people who are self-employed, who qualify for the $600-per-week federal benefits, but not the state benefits.

Those workers have to use the state system to apply. But state officials said Monday no such process has been created yet to handle their claims, and they did not provide a timeline for when such a process will be in place.

The faulty system has caused Floridians to miss out on critical weeks of unemployment checks. DeSantis said Monday that the state’s unemployment system has been crushed by the record number of people thrown out of work by the coronavirus.

The state’s website, the primary way to apply for unemployment, has been riddled with error messages and glitches that have prevented people from applying. The call center, the secondary way to apply, has been no better, with callers facing up to 12 hours on hold, if they’re able to connect at all.

Because its website is so flawed, Florida has made paper applications available for people seeking unemployment benefits. More

The system was supposed to have a backup in case it failed, but officials learned recently that the backup had its own critical failure: It wasn’t hooked up to the system.

“It turns out that backup was never actually connected to the system,” DeSantis said Monday. It was connected Sunday night.

DeSantis said the website has vastly improved with the addition of 72 more servers to handle the workload. The site can now handle up to 120,000 simultaneous requests, double or triple what it was capable of last week, he said.

The state has also directed hundreds of state employees to process unemployment applications and hired companies to provide hundreds more people to take calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.