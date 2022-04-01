State urges judge to keep files secret in New Hampshire State Police misconduct case

Apr. 1—CONCORD — A Superior Court judge on Thursday questioned efforts by the New Hampshire State Police to keep files about a trooper's misconduct confidential, despite recent trends toward openness in such cases.

Speaking from the bench, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger voiced many of the positions of the ACLU-New Hampshire, which has sued the Department of Safety to open records involving the August 2021 termination of trooper Haden Wilber.

A Maine woman jailed for 13 days on Wilber's hunch that she was transporting illegal drugs inside her body. Robyn White was forced to undergo body cavity searches and X-ray scans.

She later sued the Safety Department for $212,000.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica King argued that Wilber's right to privacy overrides any public interest in the case, something disputed by the judge.

"This isn't just when someone took a vacation day they shouldn't' have," Kissinger said, noting the violation of White's Fourth Amendment rights against illegal search and seizure. "Shouldn't that put this in a different category?"

King has pointed to another law, which governs the release of reports of criminal misconduct to defense lawyers, and a recent Supreme Court decision reinforcing that law.

ACLU Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette said that law has nothing to do with public access to records about police misconduct, a right recognized by two Supreme Court rulings in 2020.

The state police is using the more recent decision to enforce a blanket policy to make all records of police misconduct secret, he said.

"That would mark a departure of a trend, it seems to be, in New Hampshire Supreme Court jurisprudence," Kissinger said.

That was how much of the hearing went, with Kissinger, a former Attorney General prosecutor, agreeing with Bissonnette while interrupting King and challenging her assertions.

"I wonder whether you're reading a lot into one sentence in a Supreme Court ruling," he told King, after she read a sentence in the more recent Supreme Court ruling that said all misconduct material will be confidential except for what is needed for defense attorneys.

Story continues

King also said that other troopers would be less inclined to participate in a misconduct investigation if they believed their names would be publicized.

Kissinger made no ruling from the bench and said he will consider the matter further.

After the hearing, Attorney General spokesman Michael Garrity said the Legislature has determined that police personnel records are confidential and state police have a duty to follow the law.

"This case is about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public employees who serve the state daily," Garrity said.

Bissonnette told reporters he was pleased with the hearing.

"It seemed like the court understood what's critical here," he said.