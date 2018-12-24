This State Wanted To Expand Healthcare For The Poor. Big Tobacco Helped To Kill That.

Activists gather in front of the Montana Capitol in support of a measure to continue Medicaid expansion in the state. Voters rejected the citizen initiative last month, 53 to 47 percent. Three other red states passed similar measures the same day.

By Michael Ollove

Perhaps the chief takeaway from the rejected citizen initiative to expand Medicaid in Montana last month is this: Be careful when you poke a giant.

Montana was one of four red states with Medicaid expansion on the ballot, and the only one where it failed. And the reason why, many close observers both inside and outside of the state agree, almost certainly came down to a tactical decision to link expansion to an increase in the state’s tobacco tax.

Supporters thought that strategy would boost their effort with voters, but it attracted Big Tobacco into the fight, along with the $17.2 million it spent, much of it on a television advertising blitz. Opponents raised nearly $19 million to defeat the measure, finance reports filed with the state show.

Proponents, with about $9.7 million to spend, simply couldn’t keep up.

“It was impossible with the money we had to compete,” said one of the leaders of the coalition, who spoke with Stateline but asked not to be named because the coalition has not yet publicly addressed what went wrong. The tobacco interests “got too far ahead with their messaging.”

In retrospect, this activist said, it may have been a mistake to combine Medicaid expansion and a tax that targeted a deep-pocketed opposition.

The tobacco industry went nowhere near the other states where Medicaid expanding initiatives appeared on November’s ballot: Idaho, Nebraska and Utah. Medicaid expansion plans passed comfortably in those states, but the Montana version fell decisively, 53 to 47 percent.

“The basic lesson is that if you create a big political target, don’t be surprised if people pay attention to it,” said Matt Salo, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. “If you propose to raise tobacco taxes, don’t be surprised if tobacco pushes all its chips in. The same happens when you try to raise soda taxes.”

Medicaid is a government-supported health insurance for the poor, and each state has an option to expand that program under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Adam Searing, an associate professor at the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, noted that the only difference between Montana and the three other states was the inclusion of a specific tax in the Montana initiative. That inclusion diluted the central message of the ballot measure, he added.

“Basically it seems the more you focus on that central issue of expanding affordable health care to more working class people, the more successful you are likely to be,” Searing said of the success in other states.

It’s a lesson that advocates in other non-expansion states might want to take to heart as they continue their fight — which they are vowing to do, despite the ruling earlier this month by a federal judge in Texas that the entire ACA, including the Medicaid expansion provision, is unconstitutional.

Many legal analysts on both the left and the right say the decision by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in a lawsuit brought by Republican governors and attorneys general from 20 states is unlikely to stand. In any case, the ACA will remain in place while the ruling makes its way through the appellate courts, perhaps ending up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Fairness Project, an advocacy group that reportedly spent $6 million in support of the initiatives in November, names Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming as states where Medicaid expansion initiatives could reach the ballot in 2020. Colin Diersing, a spokesman for the project, said the ruling in Texas hasn’t dampened the group’s conviction that most Americans support expansion.