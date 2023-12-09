State water board awards Aledo $3.5 million loan for upgrade sewage collection system

Dec. 9—ALEDO — The Texas Water Development Board on Wednesday tapped Aledo for a $3.51 million loan to complete expansion of its wastewater collection system.

The announcement from the state's water agency says the city asked for the low-interest loan to complete the Clear Fork Interceptor Sewer project.

The funds will allow completion of the system, a job complicated by rising construction costs, as well as enact upgrades to the Old Tunnel lift station.

Using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund is expected to save the city $567,000 over the life of the loan.

The project goal is to meet demand of a growing population.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, Aledo grew from 4,642 residents in 2019 to 5,857 in 2022. It's daytime population also is swelled buy 11,703 students in the Aledo ISD.