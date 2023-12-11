State-wide threat against schools deemed 'not credible' by law enforcement agencies

A threat made to schools around Ohio, including those in Akron, Worthington and Hillard City schools, was deemed not credible by law enforcement agencies, according to an email from Akron Public Schools that was signed by Superintendent Michael Robinson.

The threats claimed to be a "Russian terrorist," according to emails sent from school superintendents in Wayne County to parents. News reports in Texas reported that schools received a similar threat on Friday.

As a precaution, all staff and families were notified of the widespread threat. Schools will be in session Monday with an increased security presence, said Mark Williams, director of marketing communications at APS.

The threat was made against "American school buildings," the email explained. A combination of local law enforcement agencies and the FBI investigated the threat and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Beavercreek, Licking County schools, Worthington and Hillard City schools all received similar threats.

"Safety is of paramount importance to Akron Public Schools," the email read. "We greatly appreciate the work of the FBI and law enforcement locally and around our state."

