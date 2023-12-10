State-wide threat against schools deemed 'not credible' by law enforcement agencies

A threat made to schools around Ohio, including those in Akron, was deemed not credible by law enforcement agencies, according to an email from Akron Public Schools that was signed by Superintendent Michael Robinson.

As a precaution, all staff and families were notified of the widespread threat. Schools will be in session Monday with an increased security presence, said Mark Williams, director of marketing communications at APS.

The threat was made against "American school buildings," the email explained. A combination of local law enforcement agencies and the FBI investigated the threat and found it to be unsubstantiated.

"Safety is of paramount importance to Akron Public Schools," the email read. "We greatly appreciate the work of the FBI and law enforcement locally and around our state."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools: Threat against Ohio schools deemed 'not credible'