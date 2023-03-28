State won't prosecute Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles' felony battery charge

Dr. Charles Stamitoles arrives in court for a plea hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Prosecutors announced this week they will not pursue one of two felony charges against the embattled dentist.

The Office of the State Attorney announced it will not prosecute former Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles for his felony battery charged from 2022.

According to a March 17 court document, Assistant State Attorney Nathaniel Sebastian announced the state would not prosecute Stamitoles' third-degree felony battery charge for allegedly grabbing a 74-year-old woman's face and kissing her.

"The victim is satisfied with the sentences and results in other cases and matters, and wishes to avoid the necessity of testifying," the court document states.

Stamitoles's felony charge:Dentist accused of sexual battery by multiple women arrested again for felony battery

Stamitoles was arrested for the alleged incident on June 17, 2022, after the woman came forward and told authorities he battered her during one of her dental appointments.

"She stated that on her last appointment … while she was sitting in the room, she had concerns about her teeth and made a statement to her dentist, (Charles Stamitoles), that maybe she should go see another dentist because she felt that (he) was not doing anything to help her fix her teeth," an arrest report noted.

After she made the statement, she told deputies that "he placed both of his hands on each side of her face, while putting his face about six to eight inches in front of her face and told her to look into his eyes."

Stamitoles then told her that he can help her with her teeth and allegedly kissed her on the forehead.

Conviction:Jury convicts Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles in first battery trial

Battery sentence:Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 9 months jail time for touching employee

What are Charles Stamitoles's prior cases?

Stamitoles's had seven prior misdemeanor battery counts for inappropriately touching his dental patients.

Stamitoles was convicted by a jury on Oct. 26, 2022, of slapping the buttocks, kissing the neck and grabbing one of his employees from behind without her consent. He was later sentenced on Nov. 1 to nine months in Escambia County Jail.

Story continues

After the trial, the former dentist had six counts of misdemeanor battery remaining, but he pleaded no contest to all six charges on Jan. 20.

Stamitoles told the court that he was "humiliated" and "sorry for any feeling's (he's) caused anybody." An Escambia County judge levied four, 60-day sentences just seven days after his plea.

Additional sentence:Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles gets four 60-day sentences for battering patients

Stamitoles pleas:Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles pleads no contest to 6 misdemeanor battery charges

The sentences for two of the counts were set to run concurrent to his nine-month sentence, and the remaining two sentences were scheduled to run consecutively, effectively making Stamitoles' jail sentence approximately 13 months.

Once Stamitoles was sentenced on all counts, the Florida Board of Dentistry revoked his dental license after the Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against him regarding two of his misdemeanor battery counts.

The board ultimately found he violated Florida Statute 466.027, which states that "the dentist-patient relationship is founded on mutual trust," and that "sexual misconduct in the practice of dentistry means violation of the dentist-patient" relationship.

Stamitoles violates court order:Pensacola dentist Stamitoles denied bond after violating his release agreement

Charles Stamitoles faces one final felony charge

Stamitoles is facing one final charge — a third-degree felony count of perjury for lying to a judge during one of his bond hearings.

As part of his release agreement, Stamitoles was not allowed to travel outside of Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa counties and wore an ankle monitor that tracked his movements. However, on Jan. 2 Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama.

On Jan. 17, Stamitoles stood before a judge and said he violated his agreement because he needed to help his son.

Court records state that Stamitoles said he left his designated area "to take his son a wallet, bag, and/or computer and that his wife was unable to do so because she was working," but the record indicates further investigation revealed he went to Mobile to purchase a vehicle with his wife."

On Feb. 23, Stamitoles entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a trial by jury.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles felony battery charge dropped