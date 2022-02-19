State worker kidnapped, tried to sexually assault woman with autism in Oregon, feds say

An Oregon state employee is accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault a woman with autism during an outing to get fast food, federal prosecutors said.

Zakary Glover, 28, from Lebanon, Oregon, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and deprivation of rights on Feb. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon said in a news release.

An attorney for Glover was not listed on federal court documents.

Glover worked as a direct support crisis specialist for the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Disabilities and the Stabilization and Crisis Unit, the news release states.

“Glover was tasked with ensuring the health, safety and security of the individuals who lived at the residential facility where he worked,” the news release said.

His job included driving the woman in a secure van to the Taco Bell drive-thru, the indictment documents state.

The woman has “significant disabilities” and communicates mainly through “pictures, videos and drawings,” the news release states.

During one of these outings on Nov. 2, 2021, Glover is accused of driving with her to a dead-end road near a cemetery in Aumsville, documents state.

“He parked the van, opened the passenger rear door where the victim was sitting, lowered his shorts, grabbed the victim, and engaged in sexual misconduct,” the news release states. Five minutes later he got back into the vehicleand returned to the Stabilization and Crisis Unit, prosecutors say in court documents.

Authorities with the crisis unit learned of the allegations on Nov. 12, the Oregon Department of Human Services said in a statement. Glover was placed on an unpaid administrative leave.

“The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) and the Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU) condemn all acts of abuse and take all allegations of abuse seriously,” the state agency said.

Glover was a state employee from Feb. 5, 2018, through Jan. 20, 2022.

Story continues

If conHe faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Aumsville is about 12 miles southeast of Salem.

7-year-old with autism killed in hit-and-run after wandering from home, GA police say

Company fired woman with autism over ‘unprofessional’ communication, NC lawsuit says

Missing Kentucky teen with autism found safe 1,000 miles away in Texas, family says