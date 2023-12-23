State workers at CSU Pueblo win better working conditions in new contract

All across Colorado, hardworking state employees keep the critical services and institutions we all rely on running. These workers form the backbone of our state, but their hard work often goes unseen and underappreciated.

Our institutions of higher learning are no different – state workers at Colorado universities keep campuses running so that students are able to focus on their education. As a CSU Pueblo employee, I can tell you from firsthand experience how much pride workers on this campus take in their jobs. At the same time, we’ve been experiencing the same challenges impacting much of Colorado’s workforce, including the rapidly rising cost of living in our state and difficulties retaining staff, resulting in many of us working long hours with unpredictable schedules to fill in the gaps.

I’m a proud member of Colorado WINS, the union representing more than 24,000 state employees working to improve quality of services, safety, pay and benefits, working conditions, conflict resolution, staff attrition and more to ensure an effective workforce to serve all Coloradans. Since August, Colorado WINS members at CSU — including myself — have been bargaining with the university for better working conditions. This month, CSU Pueblo members reached an agreement and ratified our contract. We’re thrilled that we were able to work together with our union and CSU leaders to achieve some big wins for these hardworking employees.

We’re the first Institute of Higher Education to bargain an agreement with the State of Colorado. Our contract is wide-ranging, focusing on a variety of areas including health and safety, discrimination and harassment, hours and shifts, vacancies and retention, and much more.

First, we won more flexibility in how workers can use their overtime hours and pay by allowing employees to cash out their compensatory paid time off that they accrue as payment for overtime hours. This allows employees the choice between getting more PTO or cashing out their hours when they work overtime, allowing them the flexibility to use their overtime in the way that most benefits them and their ability to care for themselves and their families.

Another area our members focused on is ensuring seniority is recognized when it comes to promotions. Our new contract requires that years of state service be considered when selecting employees to fill vacancies, ensuring that the critical knowledge, skills, and competencies that come with years of state service are recognized. In addition to strengthening our workforce, this will reward and incentivize those who are committed to working for CSU Pueblo, helping retain critical and well-qualified staff.

We also fought for and won more equitable overtime scheduling policies, stipends for critical gear like work boots, tools to combat workplace discrimination, and much more. Needless to say, this agreement was ratified with 100% approval from our union members at CSU Pueblo.

This new contract doesn’t just ensure better working conditions for CSU Pueblo employees. It will help us build a strong and sustainable workforce for many years to come that can in turn better serve our community. Thank you to the Colorado WINS members and CSU leaders who worked hard over the last few months to make this better future for our community possible.

Frank Montoya

Frank Montoya is a custodian II at CSU Pueblo, a union steward and father of four. Frank served in Dessert Storm in the US Navy and continues to serve his community as a proud state employee.

