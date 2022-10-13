'Statement' delays double homicide trial in Somerset County

Oct. 13—SOMERSET, Pa. — A new recorded statement, turned over Wednesday to attorneys representing defendants in a 2017 double homicide case led to an 11th-hour delay in the trial.

But while Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner gave defense attorneys the rest of the week to review prosecutors' new evidence, he said he hopes to seat a jury Thursday so the trial can begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

The case involves four men accused of playing roles in the alleged kidnapping, torturing and shooting deaths of James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville, after the pair were accused of stealing drugs and money from a gang-related "stash house" in Johnstown in 2017.

Marekus Benson, 32, of Johnstown, and three Ohio men — Deandre Callander, 29, Samson Washington, 30, and Devon Wyrick, 27 — have all been charged with homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault in the case, with state Office of Attorney General prosecutors saying the defendants all played roles in the beatings and deaths of Smith and Staniszewski after learning of the possible thefts.

Approximately 100 potential jurors were assembled for court Wednesday to begin jury selection in the case.

But the attorney general's office's new evidence apparently put a halt to the process, with USB drives of the "recording" being compiled and turned over to defense attorneys just before 3 p.m.

Prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys with information that could be used in a case.

Attorney general's office deputies Evan Anthony Lowry II and Kara Rice did not disclose who made the unspecified statement — or its nature. But the prosecutors agreed a continuance was worthwhile to allow their counterparts to review the discovery information.

It appeared the new details could be a new hurdle for at least some of the defendants.

Washington's and Benson's separate attorneys, Jaclyn Shaw, of Pittsburgh, and Pat Patrick Svonavec, respectively described the USB recording as significant and said they needed time to "prepare" for how it will likely impact their clients' defenses.

Story continues

All four men charged have separate legal counsels.

Pittsburgh attorney Sally Frick is representing Wyrick.

Somerset County defense attorney Matt Zatko represents Callender.

The judge told attorneys the latest schedule change regarding the case means that the trial would begin Monday and will run the rest of the week.

Despite the possibility of as many as seven people testifying daily — including investigators, experts and witnesses — Bittner said he wants to hand the case over to the jury next week.

The case is a rare double homicide involving two or more defendants in the rural county — the first in more than 20 years, court officials said.

It may be the county's first homicide case involving four defendants.

Court staff beefed up security for the trial, tripling the number of law enforcement officials who were present.

Sheriff's deputies who screen entrants also required attendees to leave their cellphones in a secure area outside the courtroom.

In court Wednesday, Zatko revived an earlier motion to have his client's charges severed from the case — to face charges on his own.

He said even new "star witness" testimony won't provide any evidence to suggest Wyrick was at any of the crime scenes, which extend from a Moxham basement to a Ligonier Pike property where Staniszewski's and Smith's bodies were discovered.

Bittner denied the motion.