Shop Local and Shop Small Business This Holiday Season

#GiftLocal campaign encourages Canadians to shop local in store or online

The TD New Digital Customer Study finds 57% of Canadians say local businesses in their communities now offer more digital shopping and service options than they did before the onset of COVID-19

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - This holiday gift giving season, TD is launching its #GiftLocal campaign, encouraging Canadians to support small businesses and shop local.

Even Santa is getting in on the action; he's giving his elves a break, donning his PPE, and shopping locally to check the names off his list.

Canadians can show their support by holiday shopping at small local businesses and sharing images of gift suggestions and purchases to inspire family, friends and others via social media to do the same, using the hashtag #GiftLocal.

"Small businesses across Canada are at the heart of our communities and help fuel our economy," says Alec Morley, Senior Vice President Canadian Business Banking, TD Bank Group. "The pandemic has created a challenging operating environment for business owners, but this holiday season, we can all help make a positive difference by shopping in our communities. Black Friday and holiday shopping locally will help these businesses and the people they employ get through this period of uncertainty and give them the opportunity to thrive post pandemic."

Business owners have shown incredible resilience and have adapted their own practices in many ways including offering curbside pick-up and implementing health and safety measures for consumers to enter and shop within their stores safely. An increased use of technology – like the introduction of a simple website, online storefront and contactless payments – has been an important part of many small businesses' strategy to endure the challenges that physical distancing and other health measures have presented this year. The TD New Digital Customer Study, which explores the effect of the pandemic on the digital behaviours and attitudes of Canadians surveyed, has found that 57% of respondents say that local businesses in their communities now offer more digital shopping and service options than they did before the onset of COVID-19.

"Many small businesses across the country have invested in online and payment technology and other innovative shopping experiences to make shopping easier and safer as we enter the peak selling season for most retailers. Let's use our wallets to show them that was the right choice," adds Morley.

TD Merchant Solutions (TDMS), the division that provides wireless and wired point of sale terminals and ecommerce payment solutions to businesses to help manage and grow, found in a recent internal survey of its clients that contactless payments have increased by 60 per cent year-over-year, in the past three months highlighting a surge with business owners that have embraced technology to offer consumers more choice and convenience when shopping. TDMS encourages small business owners to reach out for assistance in enabling technology and other functions that can help maintain regular business transactions during this difficult time.

