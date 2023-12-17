Staten Island condo feud’s explosive twist — resident accused of threat to blow up building

A Staten Island penthouse owner who spent six months behind bars for refusing his condo board’s demand to remove an addition from his home is in hot water again — this time for an email threat that he says someone else fabricated to get him in trouble.

Joseph Riccardi, accused of threatening to blow up the Ocean View Tower condo and everyone in it, was charged with harassment and issued a desk appearance ticket. As a precaution, police took his four licensed handguns from him.

“There was no such email,” Riccardi said. “I never threatened anyone.

“It’s completely made up.”

Mary Nasso, who filed the complaint in her capacity as the president of the condo board, refused to talk about the case.

The Daily News last year reported on the yearslong feud between Riccardi, a foreign-currency trader, and the board for the condo, which sits on the far northern end of Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank, near New York Harbor and across the street from the historic Alice Austen House.

In 2006, Riccardi bought the 14th-floor penthouse for nearly $1 million — then was later sued by the board because he wouldn’t remove the 1,500-square-foot addition that the city found violated the city’s building code.

Riccardi argued that the rooftop addition was built by a previous owner. But the board said all that mattered was that as the current owner, he was responsible for fixing the problem.

The suit went to trial, and Riccardi lost in December 2020. He was ordered to pay $126,000 in legal fees plus $150 for each day that he failed to “legalize” the apartment by modifying it so it adhered to the building code.

Four months later another judge, Lizette Colon, held him in contempt for failing to meet the conditions of the verdict and a series of court orders that followed, leading to his sentence at Rikers Island.

Riccardi was released last December amid concerns he could be jailed again unless he made the ordered renovations. He said he has spent about $1.2 million in legal fees and fines and can’t afford to make the repairs — and that he can’t find a contractor willing to touch the project, given its notoriety.

This room is the at the heart of the lawsuit that sent Joseph Riccardi to Rikers Island.Riccardi, who believes the board has had it out for him since he accused another board member of stealing money, got the break he was hoping for on Dec. 5, when Colon issued a ruling saying she would not order him jailed again.

“So now the board comes up with this,” Riccardi said of the email threat allegation, which resulted in his receipt of a desk appearance ticket from the police last Tuesday. “They just keep going.”

The desk appearance ticket requires Riccardi to answer the threat charge in a Staten Island court. Such tickets are often issued in minor criminal cases.

Mario Gallucci, Riccardi’s lawyer in the harassment case, said he’s “never seen a more ridiculous case, ever.”

“I can’t wait until it’s over,” he added, “because somebody is going to owe my client a ton of money.”