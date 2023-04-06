Staten Island ex-con was killed in internal gang beef, cops say

The November slaying of a 53-year-old ex-con came after the victim moved to take over his imprisoned son’s Staten Island gang, with an internal rival doing the shooting, police officials said Thursday.

Victim John Pena Sr.’s namesake son, who went by “Tragedy,” is the reputed boss of the Bloods-affiliated Gorilla Stone Mafia gang. He is currently behind bars for a pair of killings.

When Diron Miller, 29, caught wind of the elder Pena’s aims of taking over the gang, he gunned him down outside the Stapleton Houses on Nov. 28, Chief of Detectives James Essig said Thursday.

“It’s gang-related. It’s an internal beef. They’re all Gorilla Stone Mafia,” Essig told the Daily News. “The son goes to jail, the father takes over. This guy Miller doesn’t like that the father’s taking over, shoots and kills him.”

Pena Sr., who’d previously lived in Philadelphia, came back to New York to take over. It remained unclear if the younger Pena was on board with his father’s plans.

“The father thought he was taking over the gang. Miller had other ideas, kills him,” Essig said.

The elder Pena was standing on Broad St. in Stapleton when two men approached him and they became embroiled in a heated argument, with one adversary pulling a gun and opening fire, according to cops.

Pena pulled his own gun and returned fire before he was struck in the upper chest, with the two suspects swiping the dying man’s weapon as he collapsed to the ground, police sources said.

Pena later died at Richmond University Medical Center.

Police nabbed Miller at his Staten Island home on Tuesday and he was charged with murder and manslaughter. The suspect pleaded innocent and was held without bail after his arrest, according to public records.

Among 16 prior arrests, Miller’s rap sheet includes assault and assault on a police office in a 2016 incident in which he shoved a cop to the ground inside a Staten Island courthouse, police said. He was also paroled in August 2021 following a prison stint for criminal contempt, according to records.