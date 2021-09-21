Staten Island gang leader charged in second murder in three months, accused of killing romantic rival

A Staten Island Bloods boss who goes by the street name “Tragedy” is accused of shooting a romantic rival while he slept — the second slaying the gangbanger allegedly committed in three months.

John Pena, 30, was already locked up on federal charges in connection with a fatal March shooting when police charged him Monday in the June 22 slaying of Francisco Gonzalez inside his home on Stanley Ave. in Tompkinsville.

Gonzalez, 23, a member of the Original Stacks gang, was asleep next to his girlfriend when Pena shot him in the face , cops said. His girlfriend wasn’t hurt.

A police source said the killing may have been motivated by a “love triangle.”

Federal authorities say Pena is the leader of a Bloods gang affiliate known as the Gorilla Stone Mafia. He was on the run for the March 10 killing of Mark Bajandas, a former Gorilla Stone Mafia member, and emerged from hiding to kill Gonzalez, federal prosecutors allege.

Bajandas, 26, was found shot 18 times in the basketball courts of the Stapleton Houses on Hill St. Just hours before the shooting, a memorial was held nearby for Avanti Brock, another member of the gang who was slain a year earlier.

Pena was charged as a felon in possession of ammunition related to Bajandas’ slaying; he faces up to 10 years if convicted. Federal authorities say they have video surveillance showing Pena committing the crime and photos showing Pena with a gun in his waistband.

The feds accused him of Gonzalez’s killing in paperwork requesting that he be held without bail, but he wasn’t formally charged with the slaying until Monday.