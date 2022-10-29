Staten Island high school shooter stole getaway car a day before bullets started flying, NYPD says

The trigger-happy group who opened fire outside a Staten Island high school, hitting an innocent 15-year-old boy in the ankle, had stolen a getaway car they used to escape, cops said Saturday.

Detectives investigating the Tuesday afternoon shooting outside Tottenville High School learned that the 2004 Toyota Corolla the gunman and his accomplices fled the scene in had stolen the car off a Staten Island street the night before.

Someone swiped the car from Hendricks and Bismark Aves. in St. George, about 14 miles away from Tottenville High School.

Following the 1:50 p.m. shooting, cops found video of the gunman and his cohorts running to the silver Corolla, which was being driven by another teen.

The crew sped off. The Corolla was found abandoned on Nassau St. in New Brighton on Wednesday morning — just five blocks from where it was stolen, cops said.

The victim was outside Tottenville High School when he was shot by the gunman, who was aiming at another teen, but missed.

The gunman’s intended target remained at the scene and told cops that he has “ongoing beefs” with teens from Mariner’s Harbor and New Brighton, where the car was ultimately recovered.

The gunman was walking with as many as four boys near Luten Ave. and Deisius St. when he ran up between two parked cars and fired five shots at his rival, cops said.

As the group ran off, students still inside the school sheltered in place until it was clear there was no further threat.

An NYPD school safety agent used a tourniquet on the victim’s ankle wound to slow the bleeding until medics arrived. He was treated at Staten Island University North Hospital and released.

Cops on Wednesday released images of the gunman and his friends and asked the public’s help identifying them. On Friday, they released an image of the Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.