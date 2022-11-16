Staten Island man, 75, found stabbed to death in his bed after home health aide can’t reach him

A 75-year-old Staten Island man was found stabbed to death in his bed, police said Wednesday.

Cops were called to Eugene Reba’s Graniteville apartment about 10:40 a.m. Monday after a home health aide showed up for her shift but couldn’t get inside or reach the victim.

When the superintendent of the building on Richmond Ave. near Goethal’s Road North opened the apartment door cops found Reba dead in his bed. He had been stabbed multiple times.

There was no signs of a struggle and it didn’t immediately appear as if anything had been taken from the apartment. No arrests have been made.

Reba had no criminal record.

Cops on Wednesday were questioning anyone who could have had access to the apartment and checking for surveillance footage in the area.