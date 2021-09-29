Staten Island man fatally shot down the block from home; cops question teenage suspect
A Staten Island man was fatally shot a half block from his home Tuesday, and police were questioning a teenage suspect, cops said.
Police found Folarin Adegbenro, 30, shot in the chest on South Ave. near Arlington Place in Mariner’s Harbor about 3:30 p.m., cops said.
Medics took him to Richmond University Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved.
Adegbenro was a member of the G Stone Crips, police sources said.