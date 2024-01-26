Staten Island man pleads guilty in Monroe counterfeiting case

A New York City man has pled guilty to passing counterfeit currency at a Monroe County store.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 31-year-old Ahmed Brima, of Staten Island, New York, pled guilty on Thursday, Jan. 25, to the crime of passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes at a store in Stroud Township after initially being indicted for a spree of passing counterfeit bills at multiple stores.

According to his indictment, Brima made multiple attempts to pass numerous counterfeit $100 bills at various stores in Monroe County on May 16, 2023. These stores include CVS at 250 South Courtland St., East Stroudsburg; Rite Aid at 228 Main St., Stroudsburg; Rite Aid at 4551 Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township; Walgreens at 1009 N. 9th St. in Stroud Township; and Dollar General at 2535 Milford Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

The total amount of counterfeit currency Brima possessed and attempted to pass was $3,800, the Middle District stated.

Brima, who initially pled not guilty, entered a plea agreement on Dec. 14, 2023, for one of the five counts of the indictment, involving Walgreens in Stroud Township. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of three years of supervised release.

The United States Secret Service and Stroud Area Regional Police Department conducted the investigation into the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Staten Island man pleads guilty to passing counterfeit bills in Monroe