Staten Island man stabbed to death by new roommate for spending too much time in bathroom

A Staten Island man was stabbed to death by his new roommate for spending too much time in the bathroom, police said Wednesday.

Cops called to the home on Jersey St. near Stanley Ave. in St. George found Justin Gaston — wearing a shirt but no pants — dead in the bathtub with a stab wound to his sternum about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

A knife was in the dead man’s hand, said police sources, who added that the victim was sitting up in the tub.

But the scene was staged, police sources said. His roommate, Raiquan Becheam, 37, had placed him in the bathtub after stabbing him to death in another room in their small apartment.

While being questioned Becheam “spilled the beans” and admitted that he had stabbed Gaston over their “living arrangements,” a police source with knowledge of the case said.

“They were particularly arguing over time Gaston spent in the bathroom,” the source said.

Becheam also admitted to posing the body in the bathtub to make it look like he killed himself, the source said.

Cops arrested Becheam, charging him with murder and weapons possession. The two had been roommates for only a few weeks, police said. The home is being used as temporary housing for the homeless.

On Nov. 19, Becheam was arrested for punching and kicking an acquaintance in Brooklyn, court records show. A judge ordered him released without bail the next day.

At the time of his arrest, Becheam said he lived in Canarsie, Brooklyn. He was moved to the Staten Island shelter shortly after his arrest, cops said.