Staten Island teen shoots mother to death with father’s gun during crazed quarrel: NYPD

A Staten Island teen shot his mother to death in the kitchen of his family’s home with his father’s gun during a crazed quarrel, police said Sunday.

The bloody family drama unfolded inside the home on Burbank Ave. near S. Railroad Ave. in New Dorp about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Adnan Pelinkovic, 18, got into an unhinged argument with his parents and at some point as the feud escalated he got ahold of his father’s gun and opened fire, according to police. He allegedly shot his mother, Minrie Pelinkovic, 51, in the chest.

His 54-year-old dad suffered a cut to the chest that may be a graze wound from a bullet, cops said.

Medics took the mother to Staten Island University Hospital North, where she was at first listed in stable condition but took a turn for the worse and died about 11 p.m., cops said.

The father’s gun was legal and licensed to him, officials said.

Cops charged Adnan Pelinkovic with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing.