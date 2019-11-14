What states aren't doing to save new mothers' lives

If you were going to try to stop mothers from dying in childbirth, you might try what most states in America have done: assign a panel of experts to review what’s going wrong and offer ideas to fix it.

But that hasn’t worked.

Death rates among pregnant women and new mothers have gotten worse, even as wealthy countries elsewhere improved. Today, the U.S. is the most dangerous place in the developed world to deliver a baby.

Turns out, well-meaning states across the country have been doing it wrong.

At least 30 states have avoided scrutinizing medical care provided to mothers who died, or they haven't been studying deaths at all, a USA TODAY investigation has found.

Instead, many state committees emphasized lifestyle choices and societal ills in their reports on maternal deaths. They weighed in on women smoking too much or getting too fat or on their failure to seek prenatal medical care.

Virginia published entire reports about cancer, opioid abuse and motor vehicle crashes among moms who died. Minnesota’s team recommended more education for pregnant women on seat belt use and guns in the home. Michigan’s team urged landlords to make sure pregnant women’s homes have smoke detectors.

In July, a USA TODAY investigation revealed that thousands of women in the U.S. suffer life-changing injuries or die during childbirth because hospitals, doctors and nurses ignore basic best practices known to head off disaster.

Experts say half of those women’s lives could be saved if doctors and nurses took simple steps, including measuring blood loss during and after delivery and giving timely treatment for high blood pressure.

Yet state panels across the country have focused a fraction of their attention on the quality of care hospitals provide or on advocating for improvements, USA TODAY found.

USA TODAY examined every state to see how they review maternal deaths and read more than 100 reports published by the panels. Among the findings:

Fewer than 20 states that have panels studying mothers’ deaths identify medical care flaws such as delayed diagnoses, inadequate treatments or the failures of hospitals to follow basic safety measures. Most reports just list stats or emphasize problems other than quality of medical care.

Among 10 states with the highest death rates, just four panels reported on flaws in medical care.

More than a third of states haven’t been studying deaths at all. At least 1,165 pregnant women and new mothers died from 2011 to 2016 in the 18 states that had no review panels. Some have created panels since, but the federal government does not review maternal deaths.

State health officials and experts say it’s important to look at broad public health problems such as smoking, obesity and access to care because they contribute to mothers’ deaths.

“Yes, it’s clinical factors. But it is also the person’s access to care and the social determinants of health,” said physician Pooja Mehta, interim chief medical officer for the Louisiana Department of Health. She said that includes the person’s access to care and the conditions in which people are born, grow and live.

In Louisiana – the deadliest state in America for pregnant women and new mothers – the state’s 2012 report on maternal deaths emphasized suicide, domestic violence and car crashes.

It dedicated pages of charts and recommendations to those issues. Near the end of the report, the panel spent two paragraphs encouraging doctors and hospitals to follow basic maternal care procedures known to protect women.

The state panel did not issue another report for six years. This month, that report was the first in which Louisiana focused largely on medical care given to its mothers.

Cindy Pearson, executive director of the National Women’s Health Network, a Washington consumer advocacy group, said it’s “shocking” that every state’s maternal death review team doesn’t squarely confront medical care.

“You’ve got to go there,” Pearson said. “Don’t tell me what was wrong with the women. Don’t give me a list of whether they smoked or how much they weighed. Someone was taking care of the women. What did those people do?”

The state review panels are not conducting regulatory investigations. They are studying deaths to identify what went wrong, share lessons learned and identify solutions.