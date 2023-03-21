State's attorney: Alleged 14-year-old shooter wanted victim's gun

Mar. 21—URBANA — A 14-year-old Urbana boy accused of killing 16-year-old Montrell Emery last week wanted the gun Mr. Emery was known to carry, according to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

"The defendant expressed a desire to get the gun that was being carried by the victim," she said. "How he planned on doing that, I don't know."

The accused shooter has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mr. Emery, who died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

At a detention hearing Monday, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked Judge Anna Benjamin to release her client in part because he is a juvenile and has family in the community.

But Benjamin ruled the accused shooter must remain in custody for now in the county's Juvenile Detention Center, where he's been since his arrest on Saturday.

Mr. Emery was fatally shot early in the morning of March 15 in a hallway of an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, Urbana.

While the 14-year-old is currently in the juvenile system, Rietz has filed a motion to move the case to adult court.

Benjamin continued the case for a status hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 28. Rietz said her motion to move the case to adult court will be heard at another time.

The 14-year-old is already on probation for attempted armed robbery, Rietz said.

The boy's mother was in the courtroom Monday. His father is in prison serving eight years for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Rietz said.

Urbana police were called to the apartment building for a report of shots fired and found Mr. Emery dead. Rietz said officers used surveillance footage to identify a car that arrived at the building just before the shooting and left afterward at a high speed.

Accompanying the 14-year-old to the apartment were an unidentified female driver and two other juveniles who said they had gone into the building but came out after hearing gunfire.

Police later found and arrested the 14-year-old at his brother's house, where they also found a gun wrapped in a sweatshirt, Rietz said.

The case remains under investigation, she said.