State's Attorney: Failed SD House candidate allegedly raped woman in bar bathroom

When asked if an alleged sexual interaction was consensual, a failed South Dakota House of Representatives Republican candidate said "I'm 6-foot-8, it's all consensual," according to the Pennington County State's Attorneys Office on Tuesday morning.

Bud May is a 37-year-old Kyle man who was arrested Sunday for second-degree rape. He ran an unsuccessful 2022 midterm campaign to represent District 27 in the state House of Representatives.

Referencing law enforcement reports, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said the woman was hiding behind a bar counter with dirt, blood and an abrasion on her face when law enforcement arrived. She said May raped her in multiple ways.

The woman told law enforcement the blood on her was May's, who had been in an altercation before the alleged incident. May's mugshot clearly shows a bloody wound on his left eye, which had settled into a dark purple by the time he appeared in court Tuesday morning via video conference from the Pennington County Jail.

Bogue set May's bond at $7,500 cash only and issued a no contact order for the alleged victim. May's retained attorney, Matthew Kinney, asked the court to set a $5,000 cash surety bond. He noted that May had family in the courtroom, is a rancher and has no felony history. Aside from media, court staff and attorneys, one woman was present in the courtroom. The state requested a $10,000 cash only bond.

May appeared in court on Monday for a separate case regarding allegedly driving without insurance and with expired plates.

He also has three outstanding warrants with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety originating from before the election. Two are from Sept. 15 and one is from Oct. 26. Publicly available information does not show what the warrants are for.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 for the rape case. If a grand jury indicts May, the court will cancel the hearing and arraign him on the refiled charge.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: State's Attorney: Failed SD House candidate allegedly raped woman in bar bathroom