State's Attorney: More than half of Winnebago County Jail to walk out door Jan. 1

J. Hanley
·6 min read

On Jan. 1, 2023, it is estimated that more than half of the inmates in the Winnebago County Jail will walk out the door. Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into our community because our Illinois legislators passed the “SAFE-T Act” back in 2020.

They passed it in the pre-dawn hours of a “lame-duck” legislative session in an attempt to circumvent the democratic process. They were successful. And so, on January 1, cash bail will be eliminated throughout the State of Illinois.

The public has a right to know what this law entails, its practical shortcomings and the serious negative impact it will have on public safety for the citizens of Winnebago County.

While there are numerous issues with the new law, perhaps most problematic is that it only allows for even the possibility of pretrial detention for a small subset of crimes and under very limited circumstances — regardless of a defendant’s risk to re-offend or their known danger to the community.

In so doing, the law eliminates prosecutorial and judicial discretion when determining which defendants should be released back into the community while their cases are pending. In a bond or detention hearing, judges are presented with the facts underlying the charges against a defendant, that person’s criminal history, as well as an evidence-based risk assessment particular to each defendant. With that vital information, the judges of our community, using their discretion and experience, are truly best positioned to balance the important interests at stake and decide if a person should be detained pending trial.

The Illinois Supreme Court has held that when determining bail, a judge’s decision must “balance the right of an accused to be free on bail against the right of the general public to receive reasonable, protective consideration by the courts.” The SAFE-T Act, however, does away with all that. It strips judges of their important role and responsibility to both defendants and the public by actively preventing them from considering each case on its own merits and applying the law accordingly.

Under the new law, entire categories of crime, such as aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries, hate crimes, aggravated DUIs, vehicular homicide, drug induced homicides, all drug offenses, including delivery of fentanyl and trafficking cases, are not eligible for detention no matter the severity of the crime or the defendant’s risk to a specific person or the community, unless the People prove by clear and convincing evidence the person has a “high likelihood of willful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Additionally, in cases involving non-probationable forcible felonies, such as murder and armed robbery, judges may only detain a defendant under the new law if the prosecution proves by clear and convincing evidence the defendant “poses a real and present threat to the safety of a specific, identifiable person or persons.”

Imagine the defendant who murdered his wife, to whom he no longer poses a threat, being released because of this ridiculously limited legal standard. Even more absurd, judges may no longer issue a warrant when a defendant fails to come to court. Instead, an absent defendant must next be served with a court order asking them again to appear and then fail to appear a second time before a warrant may be issued.

This convoluted series of steps will not only delay justice for victims and strike fear into the hearts of witnesses, it will place an unnecessary burden on law enforcement to find defendants who they’ve already arrested and serve them with a piece of paper asking them nicely to come to court. In eliminating virtually all accountability for defendants, the new law severely impedes the orderly administration of justice.

One can hear the wheels of justice beginning to grind to a halt.

In addition to upending longstanding principles of justice, the law places unrealistic timelines and obligations on the State’s Attorney’s Office — and other criminal justice partners — creating unnecessary strain on already overwhelmed employees.

The bottom line: The law will allow dangerous individuals to roam our streets. It will deter victims and witnesses from reporting crimes. And it will make it more difficult to prosecute those alleged crimes.

Oh, and as is customary in Illinois, the new law is an “unfunded mandate” requiring the county to spend even more money on the criminal justice system without any financial support from the state. Come January 1, our criminal justice system will become much more expensive and much less effective.

So, what can we do about it?

First, the effective date of the law should be delayed at least six months so it can see the light of scrutiny and debate outside the shadow of a bygone legislative lame duck session. In hastily passing the law, our legislators failed to heed the warning of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices, which stated in its final report: “[S]imply eliminating cash bail at the outset, without first implanting meaningful reforms and dedicating adequate resources toallow evidence-based risk assessment and supervision would be premature” (emphasis added).

Once delayed, our legislature should start over. Our state would do well to model its pretrial fairness law after New Jersey’s 2017 move to a cashless bail system. Unlike our new law, New Jersey allows judges to detain persons for any crime where the prosecution proves the defendant i) will not appear in court, ii) poses a danger to any other person or the community, or iii) will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure, intimidate, or attempt to threaten, injure, or intimidate a prospective witness or juror.

While New Jersey’s law has its detractors, many have found it appropriately balances a defendant’s presumption of innocence against the court’s interest in the fair and orderly administration of justice and the community’s safety. It is certainly a much better law that the one currently set to take effect here in Illinois.

I, along with other Illinois state’s attorneys, have requested the Illinois General Assembly adopt a statute similar to New Jersey’s and continue to allow judges to use their discretion on behalf of the communities they represent in detention hearings. While a few of our local legislators are listening, thus far our requests have not been acted upon.

Let’s hope that action can be taken during the post-election “veto session” in early December. Please call your legislators and advocate for such action — but don’t call me — or the sheriff.

We aren’t responsible for letting over half the jail population walk out the door on Jan. 1.

J. Hanley is the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: State's Attorney: Illinois 'SAFE-T Act' poses serious threat to public

Recommended Stories

  • Deaths in Riverside County jails hit record 13 this year as another inmate dies

    The sheriff's department said there were "no signs of foul play," but has said little about why so many inmates are dying.

  • Inmate having seizure saved by Coweta County detention officer

    A detention officer in Coweta County jumped into action to save an inmate’s life after he had a serious seizure while in jail.

  • Bolsonaro appears for Brazil's Independence Day parade

    STORY: Thousands Bolsonaro supporters gathered early on Wednesday to join the far-right leader at rallies mixing Independence Day military displays with political demonstrations less than a month before a heated election.Opponents have criticized Bolsonaro for co-opting the national holiday and military parade to serve his re-election campaign, in which opinion polls show him trailing leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an Oct. 2 vote.Some Bolsonaro supporters at the Wednesday morning parade briefly drowned out a military chorale by chanting “Our flag will never be red!” – a jab at the colors of Lula’s Workers’ Party.Opinion polls show Lula, who served as president from 2003 to 2010, leading the election race, but his advantage has narrowed in recent months. The latest surveys still show Lula defeating Bolsonaro by double digits in a likely run-off vote at the end of October.

  • Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II: 'She defined an era'

    In a statement, President Joe Biden said Queen Elizabeth II "was more than a monarch," ordering flags all federal buildings be flown at half-staff.

  • A look at Queen Elizabeth's unique fashion style

    STORY: Queen Elizabeth was known for her unique fashion styleBrightly colored outfits with matching hatspaired with black pumps and an omnipresent handbagbecame staples for the British monarch(Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar, Lydia Slater) "It's absolutely recognizable. It's immediately visible. It's, it's used as a diplomatic tool and you know, it's comfortable. It just fulfils all, all her requirements. And it will never go out of fashion because it's sort of never in fashion. It's just essentially itself."At the start of the Queen's reign, her outfits were made by royal designers Hardy Amies and Norman Hartnellwho created her wedding and coronation gownsMore recently personal assistant and curator Angela Kelly planned her wardrobeThe Queen also had a large collection of broocheswhich royal watchers say added a layer of meaning to her outfits"So, for example, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding, she wore a lover's knot brooch. And for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Sussex's wedding, she wore the Richmond brooch that had been given to her grandmother as a wedding gift. So both of those brooches obviously associated with weddings and with love and with happiness."

  • Self-professed mastermind of September 11 attacks still awaits trial 2 decades later

    Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

  • Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit

    Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.

  • Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

    Last photograph of the Queen shows her at Balmoral during the appointment of her fifteenth prime minister

  • Democrats have the momentum. It may not matter in the House

    Democrats have seized political momentum over the past two months, mobilizing thousands of voters outraged over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and passing a series of bills that have left the party’s voters with a feeling of accomplishment. The legislative victories, coupled with former President Trump’s legal problems, have left Democrats…

  • Aaron Rodgers: Other teams in the NFC North always think it’s their year, hasn’t been the case

    Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are seeking their fourth consecutive NFC North title this season, and Rodgers sounds confident. Heading into Sunday’s season opener at Minnesota, Rodgers said he’s expecting a tough game, but he then noted that the Packers seem to find their way to the top of the division one way or the [more]

  • Nate Diaz, up against all odds, isn't going out without a fight

    Diaz said that his bout on Saturday with Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be his last in the UFC.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers America’s most interesting athlete or its most annoying?

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback offers a reconciliation of sorts for the rival camps of a sport torn between conservatives and progressives

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • VP Kamala Harris warns of threats to America: "The ideals that we thought long established ... now hang in the balance."

    VP Kamala Harris warns of threats to America: "The ideals that we thought long established ... now hang in the balance," during her visit to the National Baptist Convention, the nation's largest African-American religious convention since 1886, in Houston Texas. The ideals we thought were long established such as overseas the sovereignty of democratic nations.

  • The DOJ is looking into Trump's main fundraising arm, Save America, as part of its larger probe into the Capitol Riot: reports

    The Justice Department doled out a fresh set of subpoenas to several aides who worked in Trump's White House and presidential campaign, The New York Times reported.

  • Nick Saban on alert about horns-down penalty ahead of Alabama football vs. Texas

    Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.

  • Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast: Armed Forces advance by 50 km in just 3 days General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 06:58 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are mounting a successful counter-offensive on the Kharkiv front, having advanced by almost 50 kilometres in three days.

  • Top state court judges defend their election oversight at U.S. Supreme Court

    A group representing the top judges in all 50 states is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to shield actions taken by state legislatures affecting federal elections - such as reconfiguring electoral districts and imposing voting restrictions - from the scrutiny of state courts. The bipartisan Conference of Chief Justices filed the brief on Tuesday in a closely watched case involving a map drawn by the Republican-led North Carolina legislature of the state's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. The Conference of Chief Justices argued that the U.S. Constitution does not prevent state courts from reviewing such congressional maps for violations of state constitutions, as the Republican state legislators defending the map argue.

  • Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in heavily Republican Ohio

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is making an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he will promote as evidence his economic policies are working. Biden travels to Licking County near Columbus, Ohio, to speak at the site of Intel Corp's new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility. The trip is part of a White House pre-midterms push to tout new funding for manufacturing and infrastructure Biden's Democratic Party pushed through Congress, while decrying opposition Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump as dangerous extremists.

  • Daylight saving ends soon, but when? Wait, didn’t Idaho and Congress decide to stop this?

    Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, requiring most Americans to set their clock back. But is there an end in sight?