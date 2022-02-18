State's attorney: Officers' deadly force in Frederick shooting justified

Feb. 17—The Frederick Police Department officers who reportedly fired upon a man Feb. 11 were found to be justified in their use of deadly force, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, but residents will have to wait to see the body camera footage.

Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, and FPD officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, were shot Feb. 11 while the officers responded to Waverley Drive and Key Parkway Friday for a firearms complaint. Lewis allegedly shot the officers, who fired back, according to charging documents.

Lewis remains hospitalized in "good" condition at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center as of Thursday, according to a University of Maryland Medical System spokesperson. The officers were released Feb. 11.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said his office will not charge the officers.

"The State's Attorney's Office has reviewed the body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and the physical evidence collected from last Friday's police-involved shooting," Smith said in an emailed statement Thursday. "After reviewing all evidence and consulting with the investigators from the Maryland State Police assigned to this incident, my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary and proportional."

Both the state's attorney's office and the FPD said they will not release the body camera footage from the shooting at this time, citing the pending prosecution of Lewis.

Lewis faces two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the Feb. 11 shooting. Smith said Lewis would undergo a bail review in Frederick County District Court upon his release from the hospital. A full report on the use of force will be released by the state's attorney's office at the conclusion of the criminal case, according to Smith.

In stating his reasons for not releasing the body camera footage, FPD Chief Jason Lando also suggested releasing the video now would further traumatize those involved.

"Having this video aired publicly, over and over, on all major news outlets in the region is not only likely to re-traumatize the individuals involved, but may adversely affect the prosecution of the case. As such, the Frederick Police Department will not be releasing the body camera footage at this time," Lando wrote in an email Thursday.

Once the investigation and prosecution is complete, FPD legally would have to release the footage when asked, city of Frederick communications manager Allen Etzler clarified.

Lando said the events of the shooting were still very fresh for everyone involved.

"I have reviewed many incidents captured by body-worn camera in my time as a police officer and this one was hard even for me to watch," he said.

The chief noted it's likely there will be a trial.

Lando commended Kowalsky and Snyder for how they handled themselves.

"Our officers were placed in a life-threatening situation, and they handled themselves exceptionally well. I am proud of how all of our first responders handled the events of that day, and I believe the community would be proud as well," Lando said.

Kowalsky and Snyder are home recovering with their families, Etzler said Thursday. Kowalsky was shot in the arm, Snyder was shot in the clavicle/shoulder area, and Lewis was shot in the lower torso, according to charging documents.

Kowalsky and Snyder are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, Etzler said. Snyder has been with FPD two years, while Kowalsky has served nine years.

Maryland State Police is investigating the shooting, and Frederick County Sheriff's Office correctional officers are guarding Lewis 24/7 while he is in recovery. A court date for Lewis was not set as of Thursday afternoon.

Lewis improved to "good" condition Thursday in shock trauma after being in "serious" condition Monday, according to the University of Maryland Medical System spokespeople. The day of the shooting, shock trauma physician in chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said Lewis underwent surgery.

Charging documents did not reveal how many shots were fired but stated two live rounds remained in the .45-caliber handgun Lewis allegedly used against police.

Responding to a firearms complaint last Friday, Kowalsky and Snyder encountered Lewis and verbally told him to show his hands, charging documents state.

Lewis ignored the officers' commands with his back to them, began to walk away, then "abruptly" turned toward the police with a handgun and fired, charging documents allege. The officers returned fire, documents state, striking him in the lower torso. Once he was incapacitated, Lewis was handcuffed.

Responding officers rendered medical aid to him, according to charging documents. The officers and Lewis were flown to shock trauma.

On scene, police reportedly found multiple shell casings and the handgun Lewis allegedly used. A witness saw the shooting unfold in the parking lot area of an apartment building, according to charging documents, and corroborated police's account of events. The witness told police Lewis continued to ignore commands to show his hands after he fell.

