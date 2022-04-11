State's attorney: People Adam Lopez defrauded being 'revictimized' by IDOC actions

Adam Lopez, former School District 186 board of education president and Country Financial agent, turns to apologize to his victims as he delivers his final statements during his sentencing in Sangamon County court at the Sangamon County Complex in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

In a blistering letter to the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright said people who lost a total of $1.5 million because of Adam Lopez's actions have been "revictimized" by recent moves by IDOC authorities.

Lopez, a former Springfield School District 186 board of education president and a candidate for U.S. Congress, was granted a year's worth of "discretionary credit" and will be moved to a work release program at the Adult Transition Center in Peoria despite just being months into his sentence.

A website still shows Lopez, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for theft last summer, in custody at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. Wright said Friday he hadn't heard anything further on Lopez's movement.

Placement in ATCs includes eligibility "for shopping and recreation trips, weekly independent release time and unsupervised home and family leaves," Wright noted in the April 1 letter to Rob Jeffreys, IDOC.

Lopez's victims are "entitled, at an absolute minimum," Wright said, "to actual notice that they may encounter Mr. Lopez in Springfield prior to completion of his sentence in its entirety."

Wright demanded they be notified about any of Lopez's visits to Sangamon County.

The code of corrections allows the IDOC director to apply certain "discretionary credits" for different reasons, even for Class X felonies.

Lopez pleaded guilty to the most serious theft charge on May 3.

Under an agreement with Wright's office, three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly and a count of financial exploitation of a person with disabilities against Lopez were dismissed.

Also dismissed were the two counts of theft involving a fellow inmate at the Sangamon County Jail.

Lopez would have served any of those charges concurrently which would not have resulted in extra prison time.

Lopez had faced up to 30 years in IDOC, though with no past criminal history, prosecutors asked Associate Judge Rudolph Braud for a sentence of 15 years. Braud handed down the sentence on June 29.

At an Aug. 17 court date, Lopez withdrew a motion to have his guilty plea vacated. At that hearing, Braud also denied Lopez's motion to reconsider the sentencing.

Lopez, who was credited for 965 days of county jail time, is serving his 11-year sentence at 50%. Lopez's IDOC sheet indicates he is eligible for parole Apr. 10, 2023.

From April 2014 to September 2018, Lopez defrauded over $1.5 million from several victims, including his maternal aunt and uncle, Beverly and Robert Lenhart.

Reached at his Springfield home last week, Robert Lenhart said he had "no comment" about IDOC's latest action.

In a victim impact statement from the couple read at sentencing, the couple admitted to having "nightmares" as their financial situation unraveled. The couple relied on their children to pay some of their bills.

Wright said while Lopez's victims received some measure of closure at sentencing, "they have now been revictimized by the unilateral decision of a government bureaucrat under the shroud of administrative discretion behind closed doors.

"Crime victims and taxpayers deserve better."

Wright said Lopez's "predatory conduct" was "not only criminal, but a staggering betrayal of the trust and confidence invested in him by so many unwitting victims."

A former Country Financial agent, Lopez must repay $1,533,778.97 to the agency, which has reimbursed Lopez's former clients. Lopez was fired from the company in September 2018 after a customer complaint, the company said.

Lopez served two terms on the school board and two years as board president.

In July 2015, Lopez lost to Rob Mellon in a special Democratic primary for the 18th Congressional District seat that had been held by Aaron Schock.

