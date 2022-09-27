State's Attorney releases new information in officer-involved shooting of Rockford teen

ROCKFORD — A 17-year-old boy was armed with two knives that he reportedly refused to drop before officers shot him with a gun and a Taser.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley provided those details and more Monday, two days after police shot the boy in the basement of his mother's home.

According to a news release issued by Hanley and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Monday evening, police officers were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. to a home in the 4400 block of St. Annes Way in Rockford for a domestic disturbance.

The release goes on to say that the 911 caller told dispatchers that a physical altercation occurred between a juvenile and his mother and that the juvenile left the scene by stealing his grandmother’s car from the residence and taking phones belonging to mother and grandmother.

The juvenile crashed his grandmother’s car in the area of Alpine and Spring Creek roads, crashing into four cars before fleeing the scene on foot, the press release states.

Officers responded to 4406 St. Annes Way and spoke to Jennifer Saunders. She said she and her son had a dispute, which ended up with her son dragging her by the arm across the floor.

During the interview with Saunders, officers Ditzler and Austin heard glass shattering in the basement. The officers went to the basement and eventually located the juvenile. The teen was holding two knives in a threatening manner. The Officers maintained their distance from the juvenile and instructed him to drop the knives.

Hanley said the juvenile refused to comply with the officers' commands as he continued out of an adjoining room and began to approach the stairs to the main level of the house. The juvenile’s mother was on the stairs and the juvenile turned to go up the stairs towards his mother. The mother began to run back up the stairs upon seeing her son holding the knives.

At that time, Austin fired one round striking the juvenile in the back. Officer Ditzler simultaneously fired his taser also striking the juvenile. Hanley said first aid was rendered immediately, and EMS was notified. The juvenile was taken to Swedish American Hospital where he is in critical condition.

At the request of Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on scene and took over the investigation. Officers from Rockford Police Department will not participate in the investigation.

Hanley said video evidence will not be released at this time.

The officer-involved shooting is the second to occur this month.

On Sept. 1, Rockford police officer Alexander Stone fired four shots at Peter Jaeger inside Jaeger’s home at 4175 Linden Road after Jaeger confronted officers while holding a gun, according to a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jaeger was given medical treatment at the scene and was later transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

