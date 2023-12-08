Which states have the best and worst drivers in America?

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,WSOCTV.com News Staff
The argument over which state or city has the worst drivers has been going on for decades, but a new study is ranking the best and worst drivers in the country.

LendingTree used recent insurance data to look at the number of “driving incidents” in every state and then ranked the best to worst by which states had the most driving incidents per 1,000 people. The analysis classifies a “driving incident” as either an accident, DUI, speeding-related incident, or a citation.

Based on that data, Michigan came out on top with the best drivers (or at least the ones the best at hiding their mistakes from their insurance companies.)

Having more driving incidents in your state can have a big hit on your wallet, since that’s a factor in how insurance companies set their rates.

Florida ranked No. 32 for most driving incidents out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

See the photo gallery below for the best and worst drivers ranked by state:

Think you've got the worst drivers in the country? A new study by LendingTree ranked the states' drivers from best to worst based on number of driving incidents. Driving incidents are defined as accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations. (Photos provided by Canva, Getty, Department of Transportation)
Michigan: 11.28 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Arkansas: 12.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Vermont: 14.87 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Kentucky: 15.14 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
West Virginia: 15.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Oklahoma: 15.75 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
New York: 16.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Louisiana: driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Mississippi: 17.10 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
New Hampshire: 17.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Connecticut: 18.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Alaska: 18.32 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Nevada: 18.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Delaware: 18.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Massachusetts: 19.29 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
South Dakota: 19.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Pennsylvania: 19.70 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
New Mexico: 19.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Illinois: 21.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Florida: 21.96 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Minnesota: 22.63 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Colorado: 22.88 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Kansas: 23.01 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Missouri: 23.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Arizona: 23.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Alabama: 23.52 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Wyoming: 23.62 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Iowa: 24.42 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
New Jersey: 24.71 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Wisconsin: 24.85 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Tennessee: 25.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Georgia: 25.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Texas: 25.61 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Nebraska: 25.80 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Hawaii: 26.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Idaho: 26.48 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Maryland 27.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Washington: 27.34 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Virginia: 27.65 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Montana: 28.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Oregon: 28.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
North Dakota: 28.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Ohio: 28.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
South Carolina: 29.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Indiana: 29.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Utah: 31.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
North Carolina: 32.44 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Washington D.C.: 35.16 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
California: 40.37 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Maine: 50.05 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
Rhode Island: 51.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents
