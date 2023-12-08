Which states have the best and worst drivers in America?

The argument over which state or city has the worst drivers has been going on for decades, but a new study is ranking the best and worst drivers in the country.

LendingTree used recent insurance data to look at the number of “driving incidents” in every state and then ranked the best to worst by which states had the most driving incidents per 1,000 people. The analysis classifies a “driving incident” as either an accident, DUI, speeding-related incident, or a citation.

Based on that data, Michigan came out on top with the best drivers (or at least the ones the best at hiding their mistakes from their insurance companies.)

Having more driving incidents in your state can have a big hit on your wallet, since that’s a factor in how insurance companies set their rates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Florida ranked No. 32 for most driving incidents out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

See the photo gallery below for the best and worst drivers ranked by state:

Think you've got the worst drivers in the country? A new study by LendingTree ranked the states' drivers from best to worst based on number of driving incidents. Driving incidents are defined as accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations. (Photos provided by Canva, Getty, Department of Transportation)

Michigan: 11.28 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Arkansas: 12.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Vermont: 14.87 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Kentucky: 15.14 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

West Virginia: 15.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Oklahoma: 15.75 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

New York: 16.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Louisiana: driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Mississippi: 17.10 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

New Hampshire: 17.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Connecticut: 18.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Alaska: 18.32 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Nevada: 18.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Delaware: 18.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Massachusetts: 19.29 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

South Dakota: 19.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Pennsylvania: 19.70 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

New Mexico: 19.89 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Illinois: 21.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Florida: 21.96 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Minnesota: 22.63 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Colorado: 22.88 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Kansas: 23.01 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Missouri: 23.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Arizona: 23.38 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Alabama: 23.52 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Wyoming: 23.62 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Iowa: 24.42 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

New Jersey: 24.71 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Wisconsin: 24.85 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Tennessee: 25.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Georgia: 25.35 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Texas: 25.61 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Nebraska: 25.80 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Hawaii: 26.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Idaho: 26.48 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Maryland 27.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Washington: 27.34 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Virginia: 27.65 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Montana: 28.02 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Oregon: 28.41 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

North Dakota: 28.56 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Ohio: 28.90 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

South Carolina: 29.12 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Indiana: 29.81 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Utah: 31.07 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

North Carolina: 32.44 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Washington D.C.: 35.16 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

California: 40.37 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Maine: 50.05 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

Rhode Island: 51.33 driving incidents per 1,000 residents

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.