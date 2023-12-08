Which states have the best and worst drivers in America?

The argument over which state or city has the worst drivers has been going on for decades, but a new study is ranking the best and worst drivers in the country.
LendingTree used recent insurance datato look at the number of “driving incidents” in every state and then ranked the best to worst by which states had the most driving incidents per 1,000 people. The analysis classifies a “driving incident” as either an accident, DUI, speeding-related incident, or a citation.
Personal data is the new gold. The recent 23andMe data breach is a stark reminder of a chilling reality – our most intimate, personal information might not be as secure as we think. It's a damning indictment of the sheer negligence of companies that, while profiting from our DNA, are failing to protect it.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy.
Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November, down 3% from the prior month and 10% from a year ago to £26,912, or $33,740 - a new two-year low. The Bloomberg Subdial index tracks a basket of the 50 most-sought after watches by value in the second hand or used market, representing brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.