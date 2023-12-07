States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With new indictments of fake Trump electors in Nevada, there are now six states actively pursuing accountability for Donald Trump's scheme, and a new civil settlement in Wisconsin has revealed some damning behind-the-scenes details. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, co-host of the Prosecuting Donald Trump podcast, discusses with Alex Wagner.