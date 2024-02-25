Which states buy the most American cars?

iSeeCars
·3 min read

(iSeeCars) – Buying an American car has long been considered an act of patriotism, although the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred. There are cars with American nameplates like Buick that are manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. However, buying a domestic brand versus a foreign one can still signal a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

A General Motors Co. pickup trucks on the line in their Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. - GM announced the second major expansion of its full-size pickup production capacity this year: with a $150 million investment at Flint Assembly to increase production of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

To determine which states favor domestic auto brands, iSeeCars analyzed 200,000 car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic nameplates.

States with the Most American Vehicles

Rank

State

% American

1

Michigan

76.6%

2

North Dakota

69.4%

3

Wyoming

69.3%

4

South Dakota

68.6%

5

Iowa

66.6%

6

Montana

63.9%

7

Wisconsin

60.1%

8

Nebraska

59.7%

9

Kansas

58.2%

10

Alaska

56.5%

11

Indiana

56.2%

12

Arkansas

56.2%

13

Missouri

55.4%

14

West Virginia

54.9%

15

Kentucky

54.6%

16

Minnesota

54.4%

17

Ohio

53.4%

18

Idaho

53.3%

19

Maine

52.6%

20

New Mexico

52.4%

21

Oklahoma

51.7%

22

Mississippi

51.2%

23

Louisiana

50.4%

24

Illinois

47.7%

25

Texas

46.3%

26

Tennessee

45.7%

27

Alabama

45.6%

28

South Carolina

45.6%

29

New Hampshire

45.2%

30

Vermont

45.0%

31

Delaware

44.9%

National Average

44.8%

32

Utah

44.7%

33

Pennsylvania

44.3%

34

Colorado

44.2%

35

North Carolina

43.1%

36

Arizona

42.8%

37

Georgia

41.9%

38

New York

40.7%

39

Rhode Island

40.5%

40

Virginia

40.4%

41

Nevada

39.9%

42

Washington

38.8%

43

Florida

37.0%

44

Oregon

36.5%

45

Maryland

35.7%

46

Massachusetts

33.5%

47

New Jersey

32.1%

48

California

31.1%

49

Connecticut

29.2%

50

Hawaii

23.7%

  • Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers buys the most American vehicles, comprising 76.6 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

  • Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest, two are in the Rocky Mountain region, and one is in the Pacific.

  • The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.

  • Nine out of the 10 states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal states.

While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest lasting cars, and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of cars from American automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

This article, Which States Buy the Most American Cars? originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.