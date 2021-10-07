These Are the States Buying the Most Candy Corn This Year, According to Brach's
The most divisive Halloween candy is also one of the most well-known.
The most divisive Halloween candy is also one of the most well-known.
Here's a list of the controversial and offensive Halloween costumes you should avoid this year (and every year).
Chris Hayes’ damning montage shows why the Missouri Republican’s latest indignation is “frankly kind of astounding.”
A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
Dona Bissey's lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying Bissey had lost many customers at her hair salon since her arrest in February.
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.
They might look like ordinary pumpkins, but they're hiding a brilliant surprise.
Some of Al Capone's most prized possessions are up for sale starting this Friday.
As it turns out, a super-popular cable news host railing against Covid mitigation measures to millions of Americans for months isn't so great for society
The dad was left unconscious after his teen daughter threw lye powder and water on him, police say.
Vero Beach couple arrested for defrauding people out of $2 million using pool company
The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August
Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.
A team of specialists that investigate cold cases says it has identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal slayings and unsolvable riddles.
The rare "keyword warrant" ordered Google to identify anyone who searched a kidnapping victim's name, address, or number, Forbes reported.
Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a North Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA young woman who claims she was sexually abused by a prominent member of New York’s Hasidic Jewish community three decades ago is going after his greatest legacy: a massive brass menorah in the heart of Brooklyn.The plaintiff, a 36-year-old woman now living in Israel, claims celebrated silversmith Hirschel Pekkar sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times in the 1990s, starting when she was 5 years old. Pekkar died this July, but his menorah—which the lawsuit describes as
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicDays after calling the opposing counsel a “fucktard,” reported billionaire Alki David on Tuesday lost a wrongful termination suit filed by a former employee who claimed he was axed for raising safety concerns at David’s hologram business. On Wednesday, the jury concluded that his company must pay out more than $7 million in damages.Reached by phone, David, heir to a Coca-Cola bottling company, suggested he is likely to appeal the verdict. “I believe in the appeals proce
Chris Hayes highlights the hypocrisy of Fox News hosts praising people who have protested vaccine mandates while the hosts say nothing about Fox's strict vaccine policy.
In a twist in the federal sex crime investigation into Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, his associate Joel Greenberg has asked to delay his sentencing on sex crimes charges. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent is joined by attorney Dave Aronberg to discuss why this is potentially very bad news for Gaetz.