States should follow Colorado’s lead and bar Trump from 2024 ballot — LEONARD GREENE

Merry Christmas, Colorado.

Not since Barack Obama was nominated to be president of the United States at the 2008 Democratic convention in Colorado has any state in this nation done something so politically correct.

And by politically correct, I don’t mean non-offensive or overly diplomatic in the way that some have used the term to denigrate progressive ideals or speech.

I mean politically correct — as in the right thing to do.

Because when the Supreme Court in Colorado, as it did last week, says you cannot in your right mind incite an insurrection with the goal of overthrowing the government and expect to be a candidate to run that same government, it makes me wonder what in the name of the Star Spangled Banner is wrong with all the other 49 states.

To their credit, lawmakers in New York have urged the state Board of Elections to keep Trump off the statewide ballot in next year’s presidential election.

Democratic Manhattan state Sens. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Liz Krueger, and others cited Trump’s efforts to overthrow democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 as a violation of the Constitution’s insurrection disqualification clause in outlining why he shouldn’t be featured on the ballot in New York.

But they couldn’t tie their effort in a pretty red bow and put it under the tree just in time for holiday like the Colorado judges did.

It’s the most exciting thing to happen in Colorado since Deion Sanders started coaching football there.

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

Trump said he would appeal the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, where no less than three of the judges he personally appointed currently sit.

“This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy,” Trump spokeswoman Alina Habba said in a statement. “It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”

Forget the classified documents Trump stole. And forget the foreign interference he solicited in his failed reelection bid, an offense for which he was impeached — the first time.

Trump did most of his damage to the country with his Supreme Court picks, another reason why he should not be allowed near the White House ever again, not even for a tour.

Trump lost Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020 and doesn’t need the state to win next year’s presidential election.

But the danger for the former president is that more courts and election officials will follow Colorado’s lead and exclude Trump from states he must win to have a chance.

The House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection last year found Trump incited the violent attack that led to seven deaths. Trump has pleaded not guilty to related criminal charges in Washington, D.C. federal court.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to disqualify Trump under Section 3, which was designed to keep former Confederates from returning to government after the Civil War.

It bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it. It has been used only a few times since the decade after the Civil War.

Now is just as good a time as any. Trump didn’t start a Civil War, but what he did was close enough.