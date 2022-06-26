States deal with fallout after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, individual states are now moving to either restrict or protect abortion rights. Christina Ruffini reports.
Panel discusses the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the controversy of individual states setting their own guidelines to the abortion procedure. Is it possible to turn the widespread "anger" into a "game changing" agent of additional votes?
Thousands of people have come out to have their voices heard after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on Friday. A majority of those demonstrators are pro-choice and want the court to know they aren't happy about the decision. FOX 5's Perris Jones has more reaction.
In a 1993 article in The New York Times, a former law clerk of the Supreme Court Justice said Thomas held a grudge against liberals for making his life miserable.
"I understand the sincere concerns. But those are religious concerns, or often concerns driven by personal morality," Abrams said in a CNN interview.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills on Friday, including a law allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches and in parks, and vetoed five, including legislation that would have made it easier for businesses to sue local governments over ordinances.
"How's Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v. Virginia?" the actor tweeted, referring to the 1967 ruling that protected interracial marriage.
Pop star Pink is not just opposed to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she's also not okay with having fans who support the anti-abortion ruling.
Former U.S. Senator Al Franken criticized a statement from Justice Clarence Thomas who said the U.S. Supreme Court should revisit other cases after overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion case.
"When my husband emerges from the camp infirmary with our daughter draped across his arms, I do not recognize her. 'We need a hospital,' I tell him."
On June 24, 2022, the landmark case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. Many celebrities have taken to the streets to protest, including Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner. However, quite a few have stayed silent, including Kloss’ sister-in-law Ivanka Trump and […]
Trump took a brief respite from talking about his own problems to make sure he got credit for his role in ending bodily autonomy for millions of American women
After Friday's Supreme Court decision, Cheney suggested in a tweet that abortion is not illegal, but is now rightfully decided by state legislatures.
Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have tentatively agreed on a $9 billion deal to give eligible Californians some money back.