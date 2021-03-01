States easing virus restrictions despite experts' warnings

  • Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • The first box containing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine heads down the conveyor to an awaiting transport truck at the McKesson facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • Melissa Owens, operations plant manager for the McKesson Corporation, signs the first shipping box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the McKesson facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Vaccine

Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TAMMY WEBBER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery.

Massachusetts on Monday made it much easier to grab dinner and a show. In Missouri, where individual communities get to make the rules, the two biggest metropolitan areas — St. Louis and Kansas City — are relaxing some measures. Iowa's governor recently lifted mask requirements and limits on the number of people allowed in bars and restaurants, while the town of Lawrence, home to the University of Kansas, now lets establishments stay open until midnight.

Mike Lee, who owns Trezo Mare Restaurant & Lounge in Kansas City, said he hopes increased vaccine access, combined with warmer weather, will improve business.

“I think that people are excited to put this past them and be able to start to get back to their ways of doing things," Lee said.

The push to reopen comes as COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the states are ramping up. Nearly 20% of the nation’s adults — or over 50 million people — have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 10% have been fully inoculated 2 1/2 months into the campaign to snuff out the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson shipped out nearly 4 million doses of its newly authorized, one-shot COVID-19 vaccine Sunday night to be delivered to states for use starting on Tuesday. The company will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and a total of 100 million by the end of June.

That adds to the supply being distributed by Pfizer and Moderna and should help the nation amass enough doses by midsummer to vaccinate all adults. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

In New York City, where limited indoor dining has resumed, officials said the J&J vaccine will help the city to inoculate millions more people by summer, including through door-to-door vaccinations of homebound senior citizens.

But the efforts come with strong warnings from health officials against reopening too quickly, as worrisome coronavirus variants spread.

On Monday, the head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, urgently warned state officials and ordinary Americans not to let down their guard, saying she is "really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures that we have recommended.”

“I remain deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic,” she said. “We stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground that we have gained.”

Cases and hospitalizations have plunged since the end of January, and deaths have also dropped sharply, but they are still running at dangerously high levels and have even risen slightly over the past several days.

“We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases a day and 2,000 daily deaths,” Walensky said.

Overall, the outbreak has killed more than a half-million Americans.

The vaccine already is contributing to a decrease in severe cases and deaths among older people, and is “quickly becoming a bigger contributor” nationally, Justin Lessler, an expert in infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University, said in an email.

“I suspect we will see it overtake natural infection as the biggest driver of immunity late spring earliest, more likely midsummer,” Lessler said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, said he believes states and cities have leeway to ease some restrictions because hospitals no longer are at capacity in most communities. But “I do think that masks are likely going to need to be kept in place for some time until we get more of our vulnerable populations vaccinated,” he said.

“It is important for restaurants who are increasing their capacity to remember that we are still in a pandemic and to continue to follow some of those rules," Adalja said.

The Biden administration wants to see all three vaccines distributed evenly, while also acknowledging that the easy-to-handle J&J vaccine will be used in pop-up mobile sites and locations without freezer storage capacity.

States are hoping that the surging vaccine supply will help tamp down new infections.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted restaurant capacity limits entirely. Theaters can open at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 500 people. And capacity limits across all businesses have been raised to 50%.

Las Vegas on Monday became the latest of the nation’s largest school districts to return children to classrooms. Pre-K children to third graders will go back two days a week, with other grades to be phased in by early April.

And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement aimed at getting most children back in classrooms by the end of March. Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen by March 31.

The U.S. ranks fourth in the world, behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Britain, in the number of doses administered relative to the population, according to data compiled by the University of Oxford.

President Joe Biden fell well short of his goal of setting up 100 new federally operated mass-vaccination sites by the end of February, with just seven up and running.

White House vaccination coordinator Jeff Zients also acknowledged that scheduling of vaccination appointments “remains too difficult in too many places." But he said the White House is working with states to improve scheduling systems and is exploring federal support for call centers to make it easier for people to get appointments.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, Califonia; Bryan Anderson in Raleigh, North Carolina; Carla K. Johnson in Seattle; Mark Pratt in Boston; Karen Matthews in New York City; and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Twitter reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Cardinals, new 49ers rival

    J.J. Watt's announcement that he will be signing with the Arizona Cardinals had NFL Twitter fired up on a Monday morning.

  • COVID vaccines save lives. Get one even if your own life isn't back to normal overnight.

    If we still have to mask and distance after the shots, why take them? Because they stop severe COVID infections that lead to hospitalization and death.

  • Las Vegas Tourist Wins $300K in Airport Slot Machine Just Before Boarding Flight Home

    A Vegas trip isn't over until it's over.

  • Emma Corrin Channels Princess Diana With Emerald Jewelry at the Golden Globes

    This evening, she thanked the late Princess in her acceptance speech.

  • A massive iceberg – larger than New York City – breaks off Antarctica

    A 490-square-mile iceberg, larger than New York City, broke off Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf.

  • Jeep reportedly releasing Peugeot-based, Fiat-built baby 'ute in 2022

    Jeep is now under the same Stellantis-branded roof as Peugeot, among other European carmakers. Anonymous sources told industry trade journal Automotive News that the yet-unnamed model will be positioned directly below the Renegade. Rumors of a baby Jeep have popped up time and again in the past few years, and most claimed it would share its underpinnings with the Fiat Panda 4x4, an immensely capable city car that's a regular sight in the Alps.

  • Thousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report

    Bots have been hyping GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and other so-called meme stocks across social media platforms, Reuters has reported. What Happened: According to Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company PiiQ Media, some organized or foreign actors may have played role in hyping these stocks, which have soared and crashed — and sometimes soared again — this year. The firm studied posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other meme stocks. However, it was unclear if the bots’ posts were influential or not, Reuters noted, and the company did not study Reddit, where the excitement over GameStop and other stocks was centered. According to the analysis, there are tens of thousands of such bot accounts used to hype stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on social media platforms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market volatility surrounding meme stocks and on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies, citing questionable trading and social media activity. Why It Matters: The volatility could have lasting effects on the regulation of markets. The frenzy in January grabbed international headlines and even led to a congressional hearing in the U.S. last week. The volatility in the markets alarmed politicians on the left who renewed calls to tax stock transactions. The situation also put the practice of "payment for order flow" under the spotlight both on and off Wall Street. Payment for order flow is what has enabled platforms, led by Robinhood, to allow commission-free stock trading — a primary factor behind the influx of retail traders into the markets over the past year.‪ Photo courtesy Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media ConcernsRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report (UPDATE)© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • REPORT: Steelers losers in J.J. Watt sweepstakes

    The anticipation of what team J.J. Watt would end up with was fun while it lasted.

  • Bitcoin Artist Concludes 12-City Billboard Exhibit With $10,000 Bitcoin Treasure Hunt

    Cryptograffiti will drop a hint everyday until someone solves the private key puzzle to take the 0.21 BTC prize.

  • 4 reasons for former Texans DE J.J. Watt to pick the Cardinals

    Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has picked the Arizona Cardinals. Here are four reasons that could have been appealing.

  • Joe Biden says his hands are tied on a $15 minimum wage. That's not true

    Democrats argue that it’s impossible to deliver a higher minimum wage, when there are plenty of ways to overcome this impasse ‘Democratic senators are prepared to surrender the $15 minimum wage their party promised by insisting they are powerless in the face of a non-binding advisory opinion of a parliamentarian they can ignore or fire.’ Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters When a Republican is president, Democratic politicians, pundits and activists will tell you that the presidency is an all-powerful office that can do anything it wants. When a Democrat is president, these same politicians, pundits and activists will tell you that the presidency has no power to do anything. In fact, they will tell you a Democratic president cannot even use the bully pulpit and other forms of pressure to try to shift the votes of senators in his own party. A tale from history proves this latter myth is complete garbage – and that tale is newly relevant in today’s supercharged debate over a $15 minimum wage. In that debate so far, we have seen Democratic senators prepare to surrender the $15 minimum wage their party promised by insisting they are powerless in the face of a non-binding advisory opinion of a parliamentarian they can ignore or fire. That explanation is patently ridiculous and factually false, so Democratic apologists are starting to further justify the surrender by suggesting that even if the party kept a $15 minimum wage in the Covid relief bill, conservative Democrats such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema would block it anyway. The White House itself is now falling back on the idea that it doesn’t have the votes to do much of anything, insinuating that Joe Biden – who occupies the world’s most powerful office – somehow has no power to try to change the legislative dynamic. And this spin is being predictably amplified across social media. To be sure, there is no guarantee that Manchin or Sinema could be moved. Maybe they couldn’t, but maybe they could, considering they have both previously supported bills to increase the minimum wage. And we know they may be sensitive to pressure. After all, Manchin recently freaked out and whined that “no one called me” when Vice-President Kamala Harris dared to do one straightforward interview with a West Virginia television station. Whether such pressure ultimately works, the point is indisputable: it is laughable and preposterous to argue that a newly elected president has zero power to even try to shift the dynamic. And yet, whether you call this all deliberate deception or learned helplessness, this fantastical myth of the Powerless President will inevitably be used to shield Biden from criticism for abandoning his pledge to fight for a $15 minimum wage. The apologism is particularly absurd because unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, who was a relative newcomer to politics, Biden’s major selling point was that he knows “how to make government work”. The guy explicitly pitched himself as the best Democratic presidential candidate by suggesting that in an era of gridlock, he knows how to make the Democratic agenda a reality and Get Things Done™, like master of the Senate Lyndon Baines Johnson. That’s where LBJ himself comes in to destroy the narrative that Democratic presidents in general – and Biden specifically – are inherently helpless. ‘Lyndon told me to’ In 1964, Johnson was trying to pass Medicare, but two conservative Democratic senators threatened to take down the entire legislation over a tax issue. In a story flagged by economist Stephanie Kelton, the New York Times noted that months before that legislation passed: “Opponents proposed a large and popular increase in Social Security benefits (and taxes) which would have made passage of new Medicare taxes almost impossible. At the last minute, Senators George Smathers of Florida and Russell Long of Louisiana, both Democrats but Medicare opponents, switched and voted to save Medicare. ‘Lyndon told me to,’ Senator Smathers explained.” The pivotal story was recounted in more detail in The Heart Of Power by Harvard University’s David Blumenthal (a former Obama administration official) and Brown University’s James Morone. They noted that presidents can play a particularly unique role in these situations, and they warn against presidents who refuse to leverage their offices to push their agendas: Johnson knew there was an indispensable role that only he could play: he could best publicize the idea, build support, jawbone interest groups into line, and organize (and lobby) the congressional coalition. When reporters asked Senator George Smathers (D-FL) why he had switched his vote and salvaged the administration’s Medicare proposal in 1964, he responded, simply, “Lyndon told me to.” Presidents win complicated reforms by doing what the office of the presidency is uniquely designed for – publicizing and persuading … There is, of course, a danger at the other extreme – that of the disengaged executive. The president chooses his analysts, gives them directions, and decides when the debate is over. The staff always knows when the boss has lost interest – and the issue, no matter how well staffed, is probably doomed. There has been a lot of dishonesty and deception floating around Democratic Washington these days. There was the lie two months ago that $2,000 checks would be coming “immediately” to a desperate nation struggling through a pandemic. There is the lie about the parliamentarian supposedly being the reason the $15 minimum wage is stalled. There is once again the lie of a forthcoming “public option”, which Democrats promised but which is barely being discussed at all, and is not part of the Covid relief legislation. But the LBJ story shows that the mendacious narrative of a helpless Democratic president is the most pernicious lie of all. ‘Fighting our guts out’ v pre-emptive surrender If this lie about a Powerless President seems familiar, that’s because it was trotted out during the last Democratic presidency, when Barack Obama refused to lift a finger to pressure similarly conservative Democratic senators to support a wildly popular public insurance option or a union card check initiative that he explicitly promised. He had enormous congressional majorities and a huge election mandate, but didn’t bother to go to Democratic states to build Democratic voter pressure against recalcitrant Democratic senators. On the contrary, Obama’s chief of staff berated progressives trying to pressure conservative Democrats over health care reform and Obama simply surrendered. Meanwhile, obsequious liberal pundits scoffed at a so-called “Green Lantern Theory”, mocking those who suggested that the most powerful man on Earth has any power to influence elected officials in his own party. Obama is still pretending he couldn’t do anything. Now we see this same Powerless President narrative in the minimum wage fight – and if you look closely, the Biden administration is all but admitting it’s a lie. After all, the White House continues to say it is “fighting our guts out” for Neera Tanden’s nomination, even though it might not have enough Senate votes for her confirmation. And yet, the same White House is simultaneously retreating on the minimum wage, seemingly unwilling to force a floor vote on the issue, even though presidential pressure, legislative brinkmanship, and negotiation could change the outcome. In the Tanden situation, in fact, the Biden team is acting like a White House’s power of persuasion and legislative arm twisting can potentially move votes for something a president cares about – in this case, the nomination of a Washington insider to a fancy White House job. The real story, then, is that Biden seems unwilling to use the same influence to push as hard as possible for a minimum wage increase that would boost the pay of millions of Americans during an economic emergency. He has the power to at least try – he just seems unwilling to. David Sirota is a Guardian US columnist and an award-winning investigative journalist. He is an editor at large at Jacobin, and the founder of the Daily Poster. He served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter

  • Trader Joe’s employee says he was fired for requesting better Covid protections

    Ben Bonnema says he was dismissed after writing a letter to company’s CEO calling for a series of safety measures for workers Trader Joe’s in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters A former Trader Joe’s employee said he was fired by the grocery store for requesting better coronavirus protection for workers.Ben Bonnema, who worked at the store’s 545 branch on the Upper West Side in New York city, said he wrote to the company’s CEO Dan Bane in February, pointing to new studies about aerosol transmission of Covid-19 and calling for a series of safety measures – including better air filtration, limits to store capacity based on CO2 levels and a “three strikes policy” for customers who refuse to wear a mask.He also requested that nobody be allowed into the store without wearing a mask and for information about the air filtration systems. “We put our lives on the line everyday by showing up to work. Please, show up for us by adopting these policies,” he wrote in the letter which he shared on Twitter and has been retweeted over 44,000 times.Then, on 26 February, he said he was dismissed. “Trader Joe’s just fired me for sending this letter to the CEO, saying I don’t share the company values. I guess advocating for a safer workplace isn’t a company value?” he wrote.In an “incident report”, which he also shared online, it said his suggestions “are not in line with our core values”.It added: “You state that Trader Joe’s not ‘showing up for us’ without adopting your policies. It is clear that you do not understand our values. As a result, we are no longer comfortable having you work for Trader Joe’s.”Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to the Guardian’s request for comment. But in a statement to BuzzFeed News, company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel denied the claims, saying that the company had “never, and would never, terminate a crew member’s employment for raising safety concerns”.She said: “During his short tenure with Trader Joe’s, this crew member’s suggestions were listened to, and appropriately addressed. Store leadership terminated this Crew Member’s employment because of the disrespect he showed toward our customers.”Bonnema, who is also a musical theatre writer, now plans to fight the dismissal which he claims is “retaliatory termination” and to present his case to the National Labour Relations Board. “Mr Bonnema’s spotless employment record with the company is only further evidence that the company’s decision to terminate him from his employment was an unlawful attempt to threaten, restrain and coerce Mr Bonnema and his coworkers from engaging in protected concerted activity,” his lawyer, Benjamin Dictor told the news website. “Mr Bonnema has a federally-protected right to advocate for the workplace safety of his colleagues. Terminating him for doing so is reprehensible.”In November Trader Joe’s said that 1,250 of Trader Joe’s 53,000 employees had tested positive for coronavirus within eight months and that it was “suspected to be a contributing factor” in two employee deaths. Several scientists have spoken out in Bonnema’s defence.Jose-Luis Jimenez, a university of Colorado professor who was among a group of scientists who wrote to the Biden administration calling for better protection for workers, wrote: “Shame on Trader Joe’s. And on @CDCgov’s inaction that allows this.”Kimberly Prather, a professor at University of California San Diego, said: “His letter is an excellent science-based request. We have been shopping there for 20 years. We will stop until Trader Joe’s takes this seriously.”

  • Global COVID-19 infections up for first time in seven weeks, WHO says

    The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.

  • Johnson & Johnson to test new one-shot Covid-19 vaccine on babies

    Johnson & Johnson plans to test its new one-shot coronavirus vaccine in infants and even in newborns, executives have told the US government. The drug giant will also test its jab on pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. The proposals are thought to be the first to announce trials of a vaccine in infants, but come as drug developers prepare a flurry of research in how jabs work on children. Global vaccine roll outs are focusing on the elderly and health workers. Children are much less likely to fall ill and adult deaths dwarf deaths in youngsters. But some are still dying and others have developed severe inflammatory conditions which can cause critical illness or damage organs. Vaccinating children could be important both for protecting them and stopping the virus spreading in the wider population, doctors and scientists have suggested. Pfizer's chairman last week said it plans to begin testing in children as young as five, while Oxford-AstraZeneca has said it will monitor whether the jab produced a strong immune response in children aged between six and 17. A briefing given last week to the US government's Food and Drug Administration said the company wanted to run trials to look at safety and immune response for children from birth to 18, as well as looking at newborns and their mothers. A separate study would look at immune compromised patients, the New York Times reported. America authorised the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and has ordered 100 million doses for delivery by June. The UK has ordered 30 million doses and the European Union has ordered 100 million. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine runs on older technology than some of the other vaccines in use. It relies on a disabled adenovirus, similar to viruses that cause the common cold, to deliver instructions to cells to briefly make copies of the virus’s spike protein. The recipients bodies then make antibodies to the protein. Existing adenovirus vaccines, including one for Ebola, have been safely given to babies before.

  • Arab Americans, deemed 'white' in government records, suffer an unseen COVID-19 crisis

    Arab American leaders report alarming rates of COVID-19 deaths in their communities but don't have data because most are categorized as "white."

  • Trump’s baseless election claims march GOP into ‘policy wasteland’

    The former president’s stolen election lie has channeled the party’s focus and energy toward voter restrictions.

  • 'Grandma Wong' leads brief reminder of Hong Kong's protest past

    Alexandra Wong outside Hong Kong's West Kowloon court

  • Fraudsters offer 1 billion COVID-19 doses across EU, agency warns

    Dubious intermediaries have offered governments across the European Union a total of about 1 billion non-existent COVID-19 vaccine doses worth about 14 billion euros, the bloc's anti-fraud agency told Reuters on Monday. Such middleman are asking for advance payments and giving no delivery details, Ville Itala, the head of the European anti-fraud office OLAF, said, stressing that pharmaceutical companies insist they sell directly to governments.

  • Is Donald Trump a declining parody or a terrifying threat? Mastio & Lawrence on CPAC 2021

    Can we agree with Trump? Yes, we are in 'a historic struggle for America’s future, America’s culture, and America’s most cherished principles.'

  • Israel plans COVID jabs for Palestinian labourers and settlement workers

    Israel approved plans on Sunday to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory. The Palestinians have received relatively few doses to date and lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated over one third of its population in one of the world's fastest roll-outs. After facing criticism for not extending its campaign to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israel agreed this month to give Palestinian health officials 5,000 Moderna Inc doses.