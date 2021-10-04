States encouraging vaccinations as COVID death toll passes 700,000

Reuters

Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. "All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.