States focus on alternatives to in-person voting as they move forward with primaries amid coronavirus pandemic

While six states have postponed their upcoming presidential primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic, several others have yet to pull the trigger, either continuing to weigh making the change to an election that's been on the books for months or promoting alternative options voters have that can keep them from the polls on Election Day.

Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and Connecticut have all opted to reschedule their elections, and in Puerto Rico, legislation to change the date has passed in the territory's Senate and House of Representatives and is now awaiting the governor's signature, which the chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico anticipates will happen by mid-day Friday.

After Ohio postponed its primary in the 11th hour, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez urged states to encourage other voting options, rather than cancel primaries.

"Eligible voters deserve certainty, safety, and accessibility," Perez said in a statement. "That's why states that have not yet held primary elections should focus on implementing the aforementioned measures to make it easier and safer for voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote, instead of moving primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus remains unpredictable."

For Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming, the next three contests on the calendar for Democrats, all three already had options in addition to in person voting available before the virus outbreak.

"We're really pretty proud of ourselves for how well this has come together. It just so happened we were prepared for a pandemic," said Nina Hebert, communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party, which canceled its in-person caucus set for April 4, but has two other methods still moving forward: vote-by-mail and ballot drop off.

Ballots have already gone out to every Democrat who registered to vote-by-mail. While originally, these had to be postmarked by Friday and received by March 28, the state party has asked the DNC if it can accept ballots postmarked later, as long as they are received by April 2, in an effort to accommodate more people.

Voters can fill out and drop off the rank-choice ballots on March 28 and April 4 at locations in all 23 counties in Wyoming. Due to the pandemic, drop off locations in some counties, including those in Laramie County, the most populous county and home to the state capital, Cheyenne, will now be "drive-through" style – assuming there's not a blizzard – to limit person to person contact, especially since many volunteers are older, and therefore more at risk of the virus.

But even if voters do have to enter the drop off locations, the number of people inside at one time will be limited, and will have to stand six feet apart. All volunteers checking people in and handling ballots will wear gloves, and voters will be asked to bring their own pens, and if they don't, they'll wind up with a free one from the party.

"People are going to be safer coming to vote at our office than they are going to the grocery store," said Hebert, adding that the party has been working with the state's Department of Health and hasn't been advised to cancel.

In two former caucus states, Alaska and Hawaii, all voters registered with the Democratic Party by a certain date were sent rank-choice ballots in the mail, without having to specifically request them. In Alaska, these ballots must be in the mail by Tuesday, and in Hawaii, these ballots must be received by 3 p.m. local time on Election Day in order to be counted.

As of now, neither state has announced changes to its April 4 in-person voting, which in Hawaii, will happen at 21 polling locations across the island state, and in Alaska, will take place at 44 sites. Both plans also include in-person voter registration on Election Day.