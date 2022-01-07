State's highest court issued a 4-3 ruling in a case involving New Bedford police

NEW BEDFORD – In a 4-3 decision, the state Supreme Judicial Court sided with the New Bedford Police Department relative to officers’ actions to frisk the occupants of a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation in 2018.

The court released its 70-page ruling on Dec. 22.

Zahkuan Bailey-Sweeting, who was 18 at the time of the incident, alleged that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when officers frisked him even though he claimed to be sitting quietly in the rear of the vehicle. His attorney, Elaine Fronhofer, had contended that officers acted on a "hunch" to unlawfully search him.

What happened to Zahkuan Bailey-Sweeting?

According to court documents, police stopped the car in which Bailey-Sweeting was riding after it unsafely changed lanes around 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2018. Before the officers approached, one of the passengers, Raekwan Paris (a former member of the Latin Kings), got out of the vehicle and began pacing between the officers and the vehicle on the passenger side. Paris was angrily confronting them regarding the reason for the stop.

At one point, police maintained that Paris “took a threatening fighting stance.”

During the stop, three New Bedford police officers from the gang unit pat frisked all four passengers and found Bailey-Sweeting in possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license.

The case goes before the SJC

It was up to the Supreme Judicial Court to determine whether police were within their duty to search all the vehicle occupants.

Court documents showed that police were familiar with Paris and the other three males in the vehicle and their prior firearms involvement, knew them to be gang members, and realized they were in a high-crime area where the vehicle was pulled over.

“Although each of these factors standing alone would be insufficient to justify the pat frisk of the defendant, the totality of these factors justified not only the exit order, but also the pat frisk,” Justice Elspeth B. Cypher wrote.

Story continues

A pat frisk is permissible only where an officer has reasonable suspicion that the stopped individual may be armed and dangerous, the decision noted.

The ruling pointed out that it does not “stand for the proposition that every occupant of a vehicle may be pat frisked after a legal exit order based only on the conduct of a companion.” At the initial traffic stop, police had no reason to believe a crime had been committed or that any of the occupants were armed and dangerous.

“However, once Paris got out of the vehicle and angrily confronted the officers, the nature of the stop changed,” the ruling said.

What the justice who dissented said

Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd, one of the three dissenters, claimed the officers did not meet the “objective standard” when they ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and frisked them.

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd

“Today's decision greatly and, I believe, unwisely expands the circumstances in which officers may conduct a pat frisk,” she wrote.

In his dissent, Justice Frank H. Gaziano wrote that the officers were no longer in jeopardy of losing control of the scene at the time that Bailey-Sweeting was pat frisked because Paris was handcuffed and secured at the rear of the vehicle.

New Bedford Police Chief comments on the ruling

When asked to comment on the ruling, New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira told the Standard-Times by email that he was “very pleased that in this particular case, the court has placed such emphasis on the credible testimony of the officers on scene and respected their commonsense approach to the application of law.”

Chief Paul Oliveira speaks after being formally declared New Bedford Police Department's new police chief, at a press conference held inside of the public library.

Oliveira, a 30-year veteran of the police department, was deputy chief of police at the time of the incident. He replaced Chief Joseph Cordeiro, who retired in 2021.

'Filled with optimism': New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira lays out goals for 2022

“Police officers learn very early on in their careers that the scrutiny of the criminal court system is a condition of their business,” Oliveira wrote. “As Americans, we are fortunate to have a government that acts to balance the safety of the public, with the rights of the individual. Sometimes the decision falls in our favor and occasionally it is the opposite. This is the reality of living in a free society.”

Oliveira said the incident took a gun off the street "before tragedy inevitably struck.”

What has happened to Zahkuan Bailey-Sweeting since?

“In the time since his release, this defendant has accumulated 14 new open cases for a variety of offenses including larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening, intimidation and extortion,” Oliveira note.

Bailey-Sweeting's latest arrest came in November for possession of a firearm without a license and ammunition, the chief said.

Standard-Times digital producer Linda Roy can be reached at lroy@s-t.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LindaRoy_SCT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SJC narrowly upholds actions of New Bedford police in 2018 case