Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization, death rates?

Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma recently topped 20,000 COVID-19 deaths with the second-highest death rate in the country. But in which states is the disease most prevalent?

Here's everything we know.

Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates?

According to the latest data from The New York Times, here are the states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

  • Delaware: 7.4

  • Missouri: 4.8

  • North Carolina: 4

  • Virginia: 3.7

  • Pennsylvania: 3.6

  • Washington, D.C.: 3.2

  • Arizona: 3

  • Maine: 2.9

  • New Jersey: 2.9

  • Maryland: 2.7

Oklahoma ranks 11th on this list with at 2.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Which states have the most COVID-19 deaths?

These are the states with the most COVID-19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • California: 111,530

  • Texas: 103,948

  • New York: 83,258

  • Florida: 81,883

  • Pennsylvania: 54,380

  • Ohio: 51,125

  • Illinois: 41,490

  • Michigan: 38,881

  • Georgia: 36,900

  • New Jersey: 36,184

Oklahoma ranks 21st on this list with 20,055 COVID-19 deaths.

Which states have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

These have the highest percent of people who've completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, or the original two doses, according to the NYT.

  • Washington, D.C.: 91%

  • Rhode Island: 88%

  • Vermont: 86%

  • Massachusetts: 85%

  • Maine: 84%

  • Connecticut: 83%

  • Hawaii: 82%

  • New York: 81%

  • Maryland: 80%

  • New Jersey: 79%

Oklahoma ranks 36th on this list with 61% of people who've received the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Which states have the highest rate of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?

These states have the highest percent of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Vermont: 34%

  • Washington, D.C.: 32%

  • Maine: 31%

  • Massachusetts: 31%

  • Minnesota: 27%

  • Washington: 26%

  • Rhode Island: 26%

  • Connecticut: 26%

  • Maryland: 24%

  • New Hampshire: 24%

Oklahoma is ranked 39th on this list with 12% of people who've received their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

How is COVID-19 being monitored?

The CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System in Sept. 2020 to track the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected across the country.

The CDC also uses various datasets and sources to track COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country, each with varying strengths and weaknesses.

For death data, the CDC displays the provisional COVID-19 deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics Surveillance.

