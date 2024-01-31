Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization, death rates?
Oklahoma recently topped 20,000 COVID-19 deaths with the second-highest death rate in the country. But in which states is the disease most prevalent?
Here's everything we know.
Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates?
According to the latest data from The New York Times, here are the states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
Delaware: 7.4
Missouri: 4.8
North Carolina: 4
Virginia: 3.7
Pennsylvania: 3.6
Washington, D.C.: 3.2
Arizona: 3
Maine: 2.9
New Jersey: 2.9
Maryland: 2.7
Oklahoma ranks 11th on this list with at 2.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
Which states have the most COVID-19 deaths?
These are the states with the most COVID-19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California: 111,530
Texas: 103,948
New York: 83,258
Florida: 81,883
Pennsylvania: 54,380
Ohio: 51,125
Illinois: 41,490
Michigan: 38,881
Georgia: 36,900
New Jersey: 36,184
Oklahoma ranks 21st on this list with 20,055 COVID-19 deaths.
Which states have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?
These have the highest percent of people who've completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, or the original two doses, according to the NYT.
Washington, D.C.: 91%
Rhode Island: 88%
Vermont: 86%
Massachusetts: 85%
Maine: 84%
Connecticut: 83%
Hawaii: 82%
New York: 81%
Maryland: 80%
New Jersey: 79%
Oklahoma ranks 36th on this list with 61% of people who've received the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Which states have the highest rate of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?
These states have the highest percent of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Vermont: 34%
Washington, D.C.: 32%
Maine: 31%
Massachusetts: 31%
Minnesota: 27%
Washington: 26%
Rhode Island: 26%
Connecticut: 26%
Maryland: 24%
New Hampshire: 24%
Oklahoma is ranked 39th on this list with 12% of people who've received their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
How is COVID-19 being monitored?
The CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System in Sept. 2020 to track the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected across the country.
The CDC also uses various datasets and sources to track COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country, each with varying strengths and weaknesses.
For death data, the CDC displays the provisional COVID-19 deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics Surveillance.
