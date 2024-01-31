Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization, death rates?

Oklahoma recently topped 20,000 COVID-19 deaths with the second-highest death rate in the country. But in which states is the disease most prevalent?

Here's everything we know.

Which states have the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates?

According to the latest data from The New York Times, here are the states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Delaware: 7.4

Missouri: 4.8

North Carolina: 4

Virginia: 3.7

Pennsylvania: 3.6

Washington, D.C.: 3.2

Arizona: 3

Maine: 2.9

New Jersey: 2.9

Maryland: 2.7

Oklahoma ranks 11th on this list with at 2.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Which states have the most COVID-19 deaths?

These are the states with the most COVID-19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California: 111,530

Texas: 103,948

New York: 83,258

Florida: 81,883

Pennsylvania: 54,380

Ohio: 51,125

Illinois: 41,490

Michigan: 38,881

Georgia: 36,900

New Jersey: 36,184

Oklahoma ranks 21st on this list with 20,055 COVID-19 deaths.

Which states have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

These have the highest percent of people who've completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, or the original two doses, according to the NYT.

Washington, D.C.: 91%

Rhode Island: 88%

Vermont: 86%

Massachusetts: 85%

Maine: 84%

Connecticut: 83%

Hawaii: 82%

New York: 81%

Maryland: 80%

New Jersey: 79%

Oklahoma ranks 36th on this list with 61% of people who've received the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Which states have the highest rate of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?

These states have the highest percent of people who've received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Vermont: 34%

Washington, D.C.: 32%

Maine: 31%

Massachusetts: 31%

Minnesota: 27%

Washington: 26%

Rhode Island: 26%

Connecticut: 26%

Maryland: 24%

New Hampshire: 24%

Oklahoma is ranked 39th on this list with 12% of people who've received their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

How is COVID-19 being monitored?

The CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System in Sept. 2020 to track the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected across the country.

The CDC also uses various datasets and sources to track COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country, each with varying strengths and weaknesses.

For death data, the CDC displays the provisional COVID-19 deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics Surveillance.

