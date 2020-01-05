Which States Have the Highest Fees for Electric Vehicles?

Gas taxes, which fund about 30 percent of transportation spending in the U.S., don’t apply to electric-vehicle owners for an obvious reason: EVs don’t use gas. As the number of EVs in use rises, many legislatures are considering extra fees to make sure all vehicle owners help pay for road maintenance. But in the 19 states highlighted below, existing and proposed EV fees are rising to a level much higher than the annual gas tax would be for the average new car in 2020 in those same states.
“EVs can still save drivers money, but people should be able to choose a vehicle that’s safe, reliable, and better for the environment without being punished with higher fees,” says Shannon Baker-Branstetter, manager of cars and energy policy at CR.
Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the February 2020 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.
Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.
