Which States Have the Highest Fees for Electric Vehicles?

Gas taxes, which fund about 30 percent of transportation spending in the U.S., don’t apply to electric-vehicle owners for an obvious reason: EVs don’t use gas. As the number of EVs in use rises, many legislatures are considering extra fees to make sure all vehicle owners help pay for road maintenance. But in the 19 states highlighted below, existing and proposed EV fees are rising to a level much higher than the annual gas tax would be for the average new car in 2020 in those same states.

“EVs can still save drivers money, but people should be able to choose a vehicle that’s safe, reliable, and better for the envi­ron­ment without being punished with higher fees,” says Shannon Baker-Branstetter, manager of cars and energy policy at CR.

States With Punitive Electric-Vehicle Fees Existing and proposed electric vehicle fees in many states are higher than the annual gas tax for non-electric vehicles. Click on states for details 2020 2025 Fees 0% 250%

Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the February 2020 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.