States With the Highest Property Taxes

Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates soar over 2%, homes are pricey and average annual property tax bills routinely creep above $5,000 and beyond.

Read: How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally — and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

Using data from the Tax Foundation, GOBankingRates ranked the states with the highest property taxes in America, including the percentage rate, the average dollar amount paid and the average home value. The results are listed in ascending order from least expensive to most. For context, the national average effective property tax is 1.06%, the U.S. average home value is $263,351 and the average annual property tax bill is $2,787.

See which states are the most expensive to own real estate in.

Last updated: April 9, 2021

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

10. Rhode Island

  • Average effective property tax: 1.53%

  • November 2020 average home value: $337,470

  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,163

Rhode Island’s property taxes are high, but certainly not shockingly high by the standards of pricey New England. It’s one of only four states on this list with annual property tax payments over $5,000, mostly because of its steep home prices.

Learn: Tax Tricks the Rich Don’t Want You To Know

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Ohio

  • Average effective property tax: 1.62%

  • November 2020 average home value: $166,213

  • Average annual property tax paid: $2,693

Ohio’s property taxes are high enough to earn it a place in the top 10, but its residents pay the lowest average annual tax of any state on this list. That’s because it’s one of only two states in the top 10 with average home values under $200,000. Average prices in the other state, Nebraska, are more than $20,000 higher, making Ohio the cheapest by far.

Overall: Best and Worst States for Taxes — Ranked

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

8. Nebraska

  • Average effective property tax: 1.65%

  • November 2020 average home value: $189,314

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,124

Nebraska has the No. 2 cheapest average home value on the list behind only Ohio. Its property taxes are a bit higher, so it–like every other state on this list–can’t join the Buckeye State in boasting sub-$3,000 average annual taxes paid.

Moving? 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes

Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.
Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

7. Texas

  • Average effective property tax: 1.69%

  • November 2020 average home value: $220,942

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,734

Texas is a newcomer to the list and wasn’t ranked among the 10 states with the highest property taxes last year. It’s the last state on the list with a tax rate lower than 1.7%.

Find Out: Is Taking Out Loans to Pay Off the IRS a Good Idea?

Connecticut New Haven
Connecticut New Haven

6. Connecticut

  • Average effective property tax: 1.70%

  • November 2020 average home value: $299,945

  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,099

Back to the Northeast is Connecticut, which is just expensive enough to squeak out a spot among the four states with average annual taxes paid above $5,000. Connecticut’s average home value isn’t quite $300,000, but at just a hair below, it’s still well above the national average.

Find Out: What Are the 2020-2021 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Rates?

Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.
Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.

5. Wisconsin

  • Average effective property tax: 1.73%

  • November 2020 average home value: $208,523

  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,607

Kicking off the top five is Wisconsin, where the average home value is cheaper than all but two other states on this list. That dynamic gives it a spot among the four states with average annual property taxes paid less than $4,000.

Find Out: Most Popular Things To Do With Your Tax Refund — and How To Do It Smarter

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

4. Vermont

  • Average effective property tax: 1.80%

  • November 2020 average home value: $277,387

  • Average annual property tax paid: $4,993

The first state to hit an average effective property tax rate of 1.8%, Vermont and the rest of New England is no stranger to the pricey side of any list having to do with the cost of living in the states. Vermont missed joining the small list of states with average annual taxes paid above $5,000–but only by $7.

Take a Look: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.
Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

3. New Hampshire

  • Average effective property tax: 2.03%

  • November 2020 average home value: $333,739

  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,775

Right next door to Vermont is New Hampshire, where the average effective property tax rate soars above 2%–just two other states break that barrier. The average home value, too, is much higher than in neighboring Vermont, leaving New Hampshire as one of only two states with average annual taxes paid above $6,000.

Learn More: The Major Tax Changes for 2021 You Need To Know About

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

2. Illinois

  • Average effective property tax: 2.05%

  • November 2020 average home value: $218,358

  • Average annual property tax paid: $4,476

Illinois, too, suffers from steep average effective tax rates above 2%. Its forgiving average home prices, however, help reduce the average annual property tax paid to an unremarkable sum in the mid-$4,000s.

Did You Know: This Is Where Your Tax Dollars Actually Go

Downtown Newark, New Jersey Skyline
Downtown Newark, New Jersey Skyline

1. New Jersey

  • Average effective property tax: 2.21%

  • November 2020 average home value: $376,199

  • Average annual property tax paid: $8,314

New Jersey holds the unenviable distinction of having the highest property taxes in America yet again–it’s a title that the Garden State has gotten used to defending. The tax rate there is an astronomical 2.21%, the highest in the country, and its average home value is painfully high, as well. The result is America’s highest average annual property tax paid–no other state even breaks the $7,000 mark, much less $8,000.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the Tax Foundation’s “How High Are Property Taxes in Your State?” data to find (1) effective average property tax for each state. Once this was gathered GOBankingRates also found each state’s (2) November 2020 average home value from Zillow and (3) average annual property tax paid. Only factor (1) was considered in the final rankings. All data were collected on and up to date as of Dec. 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Highest Property Taxes

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Kane with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/17/2021

  • Thor Equities CEO Sees Explosive Reopening for New York in September

    Apr.16 -- Thor Equities Chairman & CEO Joe Sitt speaks to Bloomberg's Alix Steel about the real estate industry after the pandemic and his high expectations for New York in the coming months on "Bloomberg Markets".

  • This Investment Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    When we talk about retirement savings, we often see the millionaire goal tossed around. Investing your retirement nest egg in stocks is a smart way to generate solid returns that allows your savings to grow at a respectable pace.

  • What It’s Like Visiting Botswana Right Now

    GettyWhen another Land Cruiser passes ours we rumble to a halt. It’s not uncommon to stop and share animal intel on safari, but I’m more curious about what lodge the car belongs to and how many guests they have in camp, rather than finding what animals they’ve seen. Considering it’s the first car we’ve seen on our 2.5-hour journey from Linyanti (in the north Chobe National Park) to Savuti (a bit further south), my curiosity is at an all-time high.Ordinarily this wouldn’t be the case. Although Botswana is known to limit tourists (thanks to the country’s high-end tourism model that keeps numbers low), it never has a shortage of trucks filled with travelers dressed in beige, pocketed gear with binoculars slung around their necks. On this late March day though, khaki-clad tourists are few and far between and I can’t help but feel like I quite literally have the whole of the coveted Chobe to myself.It’s less than ideal to see a lack of tourists in a place that needs them most, but there’s no denying that having an entire national park to yourself has its benefits–not bothering about making conversation with other guests on your vehicle or sharing a sighting with the click click of cameras in your ear.On this six-day journey through Linyanti and the Khwai Concession (on the edge of the Moremi Game Reserve), mornings are spent winding through the towering trees of Linyanti or the thicketed bush of the Khwai Concession tracking wild dogs and leopards. Evenings are dedicated to sunset drinks on the edge of murky hippo pools, where the archaic animals wallow and grunt as the sun bruises the sky. Followed by a glass of wine back at the lodge around the fire pit, the only sound being the hiss and snap of the flames punctuated by the odd distant roar of a lion. These days and nights are no different to how a safari experience was before the pandemic (bar the lack of guests) but they are reminders that while COVID changed just about everything, it didn’t entirely change the bush.Botswana, like many other countries that rely on safari tourism, has suffered majorly during the pandemic. Many tourism companies have laid off staff or made pay cuts (though I was traveling with African Bush Camps and no staff had been laid off). Pressing conservation projects have been paused and, in some countries, there’s been an increase in poaching due to dwindling incomes. Tourism isn’t just another form of income for the country, it’s a lifeline–thousands of people and preservation projects rely on these dollars, especially in remote areas. And although African Bush Camps has managed to fund its foundation and support anti-poaching units, this isn’t the case with thousands of other organizations and lodges. For many, business is only anticipated to pick up in 2022.Even at Maun airport, the gateway to Botswana’s beloved Okavango Delta, I hear few foreign accents and see no welcome signs in the arrival section. With limited flights in and out (Airlink flies twice a week from Johannesburg), the planes are always busy, but it’s merely a bottleneck effect–in fact, I almost couldn’t get on a flight to Maun and almost missed my flight back to Johannesburg (which would have meant laying over until the next plane came in, two days away).Despite flight limitations though, traveling to Botswana couldn’t be easier. Antigen tests are swiftly administered on arrival and PCR testing is widely available, even deep in the wilderness–where nurses are available to fly into some lodges and provide remote tests. For those unable to pay the hefty helicopter fee, testing is easily available in Maun, at a site a few minutes from the airport. Travelers can either layover for the night (results are generally returned in 24 hours) or stop in Maun on their way to another destination (for two nights, which would fit into the 72 hour window that most countries require).Even in the Okavango Delta–the inland river system that overflows not just with water but wildlife, too–I hear more crickets than safari vehicles. Which is nice, but again, less than ideal. Where I’m staying, at Khwai Leadwood, a smart new camp that opened in early April along a bend of the Khwai River, there’s one European couple and a lone American traveler. When I ask the single traveler what prompted her visit to Botswana, she tells me it was a trip she’d put on pause when the pandemic struck. But now with one shot of the vaccine and weeks spent cooped up in her house, she was itching to finally take it. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” she tells me, admitting that arriving in Botswana, from a country crippled by COVID, was in many ways a relief. It was glaringly visible to me how she looked like could finally exhale (not on me and from six feet away, of course).Back in New York, my trip to Botswana feels like all but a blur. The grunting sounds of hippos have been replaced with wailing sirens and, after not having reception for a week, I now have the constant news cycle pinging my phone. And all I can think is that, yes, Botswana gave me hippos, sunsets and less-crowded national parks, but it also gave me the ability to breathe.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Harry, William seen chatting together after royal funeral

    A year after they last saw one another, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry put their fraught relationship aside as they said farewell to their grandfather at his funeral on Saturday.

  • Weekend reads: Just how crazy is the U.S. housing market right now?

    Michael Brush says investors shouldn’t be worried about a housing bubble. Jeffry Bartash shares an alarming statistic — you might find it hard to believe how much Americans are now paying for used cars. Coinbase priced its initial public offering at $250.

  • 3 Shocking Social Security Stats That Spell Trouble for Retirees

    Chances are, you'll rely on Social Security as an important income source after retirement. Most Americans depend on their benefits to help make ends meet, especially if they've saved too little and don't have a guaranteed pension from an employer.

  • D-backs vs. Nationals Highlights

    Fedde strikes out nine in 6-2 win vs. D-Backs

  • Nia Dennis, UCLA gymnastics bring #BlackExcellence to NCAA championships

    Nia Dennis' growth as a person during her UCLA gymnastics career once agains shined when three Bruins competed in the NCAA championships on Friday.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Rep. Cleaver: Missouri can’t afford politicians disobeying the voters on Medicaid

    Other red states have learned that expanding Medicaid is an economic plus, not a drain.

  • Country music ‘moving in right direction’ with inclusivity, Keith Urban says

    Keith Urban will co-host the ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the award show.

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Myanmar unity government says it must be part of any ASEAN bid to end crisis

    The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way out of the bloody crisis that has racked member Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. The military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbours and no sign of wanting to talk with the government it ousted. But in the first hint of progress for the grouping, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an ASEAN summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai government official said on Saturday.