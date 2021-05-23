DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates soar over 2%, homes are pricey and average annual property tax bills routinely creep above $5,000 and beyond.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, GOBankingRates ranked the states with the highest property taxes in America, including the percentage rate, the average dollar amount paid and the average home value. The results are listed in ascending order from least expensive to most. For context, the national average effective property tax is 1.06%, the U.S. average home value is $263,351 and the average annual property tax bill is $2,787.

See which states are the most expensive to own real estate in.

Last updated: April 9, 2021

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

10. Rhode Island

Average effective property tax: 1.53%

November 2020 average home value: $337,470

Average annual property tax paid: $5,163

Rhode Island's property taxes are high, but certainly not shockingly high by the standards of pricey New England. It's one of only four states on this list with annual property tax payments over $5,000, mostly because of its steep home prices.

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Ohio

Average effective property tax: 1.62%

November 2020 average home value: $166,213

Average annual property tax paid: $2,693

Ohio's property taxes are high enough to earn it a place in the top 10, but its residents pay the lowest average annual tax of any state on this list. That's because it's one of only two states in the top 10 with average home values under $200,000. Average prices in the other state, Nebraska, are more than $20,000 higher, making Ohio the cheapest by far.

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

8. Nebraska

Average effective property tax: 1.65%

November 2020 average home value: $189,314

Average annual property tax paid: $3,124

Nebraska has the No. 2 cheapest average home value on the list behind only Ohio. Its property taxes are a bit higher, so it--like every other state on this list--can't join the Buckeye State in boasting sub-$3,000 average annual taxes paid.

Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

7. Texas

Average effective property tax: 1.69%

November 2020 average home value: $220,942

Average annual property tax paid: $3,734

Texas is a newcomer to the list and wasn't ranked among the 10 states with the highest property taxes last year. It's the last state on the list with a tax rate lower than 1.7%.

Connecticut New Haven

6. Connecticut

Average effective property tax: 1.70%

November 2020 average home value: $299,945

Average annual property tax paid: $5,099

Back to the Northeast is Connecticut, which is just expensive enough to squeak out a spot among the four states with average annual taxes paid above $5,000. Connecticut's average home value isn't quite $300,000, but at just a hair below, it's still well above the national average.

Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.

5. Wisconsin

Average effective property tax: 1.73%

November 2020 average home value: $208,523

Average annual property tax paid: $3,607

Kicking off the top five is Wisconsin, where the average home value is cheaper than all but two other states on this list. That dynamic gives it a spot among the four states with average annual property taxes paid less than $4,000.

Vermont

4. Vermont

Average effective property tax: 1.80%

November 2020 average home value: $277,387

Average annual property tax paid: $4,993

The first state to hit an average effective property tax rate of 1.8%, Vermont and the rest of New England is no stranger to the pricey side of any list having to do with the cost of living in the states. Vermont missed joining the small list of states with average annual taxes paid above $5,000--but only by $7.

Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

3. New Hampshire

Average effective property tax: 2.03%

November 2020 average home value: $333,739

Average annual property tax paid: $6,775

Right next door to Vermont is New Hampshire, where the average effective property tax rate soars above 2%--just two other states break that barrier. The average home value, too, is much higher than in neighboring Vermont, leaving New Hampshire as one of only two states with average annual taxes paid above $6,000.

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

2. Illinois

Average effective property tax: 2.05%

November 2020 average home value: $218,358

Average annual property tax paid: $4,476

Illinois, too, suffers from steep average effective tax rates above 2%. Its forgiving average home prices, however, help reduce the average annual property tax paid to an unremarkable sum in the mid-$4,000s.

Downtown Newark, New Jersey Skyline

1. New Jersey

Average effective property tax: 2.21%

November 2020 average home value: $376,199

Average annual property tax paid: $8,314

New Jersey holds the unenviable distinction of having the highest property taxes in America yet again--it's a title that the Garden State has gotten used to defending. The tax rate there is an astronomical 2.21%, the highest in the country, and its average home value is painfully high, as well. The result is America's highest average annual property tax paid--no other state even breaks the $7,000 mark, much less $8,000.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the Tax Foundation's "How High Are Property Taxes in Your State?" data to find (1) effective average property tax for each state. Once this was gathered GOBankingRates also found each state's (2) November 2020 average home value from Zillow and (3) average annual property tax paid. Only factor (1) was considered in the final rankings. All data were collected on and up to date as of Dec. 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Highest Property Taxes