States that lifted COVID restrictions early got economic boost. What happened next?

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

States that lifted business restrictions early during the COVID-19 pandemic benefited from a boost in economic activity, but those gains were limited or short-lived, as other states often caught up within a month, according to a study by Moody’s Analytics.

The aggressive states notched a longer-lasting advantage in employment but even in that critical category, the other states have narrowed the gap, the Moody’s analysis shows.

“I don’t see the states, by reopening aggressively, bought themselves that much additional growth,” says Moody's economist Adam Kamins.

At the same time, the early reopening states didn’t pay a significant price by falling behind the rest of the country after having to reinstate restrictions – such as barring indoor dining or lowering a business’s capacity limits -- because of COVID surges.

Grading Biden's economy: How U.S. economy has performed during Biden's first 100 days – in 7 charts

The big office comeback:Dallas takes the lead, while San Francisco and NY trail behind

TAMPA, FL - JULY 16: Middle school teacher Danielle Weigand stands in protest in front of the Hillsborough County Schools District Office on July 16, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Teachers and administrators from Hillsborough County Schools rallied against the reopening of schools due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FL - JULY 16: Middle school teacher Danielle Weigand stands in protest in front of the Hillsborough County Schools District Office on July 16, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Teachers and administrators from Hillsborough County Schools rallied against the reopening of schools due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

With vaccinations rising and infections falling, both the health and economic crises spawned by the virus are on course to abate significantly by summer. The U.S. economy is expected to be fully open by July 4, leading to a swift return to near normal in all 50 states. Nearly one-third of the population has been fully vaccinated and that share is steadily rising, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year, the nation is projected to record its strongest economic growth since 1984 as a result of both the rising vaccinations and trillions of dollars in government aid to households and businesses.

Along the way, however, some states stirred controversy by risking higher infection rates in the name of limiting the economic damage.

“The (states) that are most energetic about opening, they are doing tremendous business and this is what these numbers are all about,” then-President Donald Trump said last June.

Who's back to normal faster?

Moody’s took a look at the 15 states that lifted all restrictions by the end of March 2021 -- Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. That group also imposed fewer constraints when the pandemic began a year ago and eased curbs sooner throughout the crisis, Kamins says.

Moody’s compared their economic performance to that of the more cautious states based on a “back-to-normal” index that includes measures such as hours worked at small businesses, employment, home sale listings, seated restaurant diners and the share of employees who have returned to offices.

On an index that topped out at 100 in late February 2020, before the crisis started, the aggressive states have maintained a lead that on average has kept them about 5% ahead of the rest of the country. Their edge widened during business reopenings in spring 2020 and narrowed during COVID surges last summer and late fall that hit them harder. Both early in the crisis and recently, the more cautious states caught up to the aggressive ones within 30 days, though at other times the bolder states held their advantage longer.

Since last June, the index has ranged from 80 to 89 in the states lifting constraints early and from 74 to 84 in the rest of the country.

A simpler way to compare the two groups of states is by looking at jobs. Since the aggressive states imposed fewer restrictions in the first place, their total employment at the nadir of the crisis in April 2020 was 12.1% below their February 2020 peak, compared to a 15.5% decline for the other states.

Show homes: Flush with cash, affluent Americans are chasing million dollar listings

Since that point, however, total payrolls have climbed 10.6% for the more cautious states and just 9.2% for the aggressive states despite their earlier reopening, according to Moody’s and Labor Department figures. That has allowed the more cautious states to partly close the gap. They’re now 6.5% below their pre-pandemic employment, compared to 4% for the aggressive states.

Return to the office still lags

One reason the aggressive states’ advantage has been limited is that, among both groups of states, most white-collar workers still haven’t returned to offices, Kamins says. That has continued to suppress sales at downtown restaurants, shops and other outlets.

“Many companies are taking it upon themselves to exercise more caution than elected leaders,” Kamins wrote in a report.

Similarly, he says, a state’s lifting of restrictions doesn’t necessarily mean all residents are comfortable going back to their normal shopping, dining and travel activities.

Tom Jackson, regional economist at IHS Market, says he generally agreed with the Moody’s study but adds that other factors also have affected economic and job growth, such as the oil price crash that wiped out jobs in Texas early in the pandemic. That, he says, can make it difficult to isolate the impacts of reopening.

Civic life: The top-selling Honda car gets a new look but its popularity is under threat

He also noted that states such as New York and New Jersey that suffered higher infection rates and were slower to ease restrictions “have had trouble restoring those lost jobs.”

A workspace at YouTube HQ
A workspace at YouTube HQ

Now that vaccinations are spreading and states are reopening across the country, the disparity between the aggressive and more cautious states is likely to narrow further, Kamins says. And the aggressive states may be more likely to hit snags because they have more residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

For those states, “The path to normalcy could hit speed bumps in the months ahead,” Kamins wrote in the report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The economy: States easing business constraints early got modest boost

Recommended Stories

  • CVS teams up with U.S. employers to vaccinate working Americans

    CVS announced that it would be working with U.S. employers to open up on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Anjalee Khemlani and Chief Medical Officer at CVS Caremark Sree Chaguturu discuss what this initiative will mean for the future of working Americans.

  • CVS, Navarro join other Florida pharmacies offering walk-in COVID vaccinations

    All CVS, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Florida are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. The change comes a day after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate requiring pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

  • Boris Johnson accused of 'playing the BBC' over refusal to be interviewed

    Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the corporation should refuse to accept 'substitute' Conservative ministers.

  • Gold steadies on firm dollar; palladium hovers near record

    Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Wednesday as the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates supported the dollar, while palladium held near record highs hit in the previous session amid supply worries. Spot gold was flat at $1,778.60 per ounce by 0930 GMT, after falling about 0.8% in the previous session.

  • India’s Covid-19 vaccination program is alarmingly behind schedule

    At the current rate, the government's goal to vaccinate 300 million Indians by August 2021 cannot possibly be realized.

  • Chili Davis reacts to Mets firing: 'I did it the way I know how'

    Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis reacted to his firing and discussed the struggles of Francisco Lindor.

  • ‘This is life and death’: Kansas City mayor says state should let city act on gun laws

    “They live in a bubble,” Sen. Barbara Washington, a Kansas City Democrat, said of Republicans in the legislature. “They clearly don’t see the danger.”

  • Tigers vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Candelario hits go-ahead homer in 10th in Tigers' win

  • Make It Mom's Best Mother's Day Ever By Baking Her This Chocolate Chip Triple-Decker Ice Cream Cake

    Every mom will appreciate one of these scrumptious cake designs, whether it's a chocolate meringue layer cake, a delicious raspberry pink velvet cake, or some special cupcakes. One of them could even make the perfect dramatic finale to your family's Mother's Day brunch or Mother's Day dinner. This salty-sweet bundt cake will have Mom running back for seconds (and thirds)!

  • U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The resumption of student visa applications at U.S. missions in China got off to an acrimonious start this week when netizens took exception to an American embassy social media post they interpreted as likening Chinese students to dogs. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose time in office was marked by tense relations in Beijing, had in January last year barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who were in China from entering the United States after the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Blue Origin also said it will offer one seat on the first flight to the winning bidder of a five-week online auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the space firm's foundation. The New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combo is designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 62 miles (100 km) above Earth into suborbital space, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurized capsule returns to earth under parachutes.

  • Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

    The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians. The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

  • A Robert De Niro Box Office Flop Inspired an AI That Dubs Films into Any Language

    The war on subtitles continues with a new company that strips actors' faces off and converts them into 3D models.

  • Golf-McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

    Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground. "You go back to what happened last week in Europe with the European Super League in football," said McIlroy, who has nearly $55 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

  • Man and woman found dead in Hilton hotel room

    The two people were in their late 30s or early 40s and both were from London, police said.

  • ‘It wouldn’t be published today’: why American Psycho was branded ‘repellent’

    The 30th birthday of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho is not a universal cause for celebration. Many people have found something almost offensive about the anniversary falling at a time when men are being asked to think urgently about how to make the world safer for women. Even Ellis himself, when I ask him about his most famous work, admits, “It wouldn’t be published today.” The fact that it remains in print – and has spawned a hit film and even a stage musical – will be seen by some as an indictment of the fundamental misogyny of Western society. Back in 1991, one feminist campaigner denounced American Psycho as a “how-to novel on the torture and dismemberment of women”. There is an alternative view, however. Its admirers cite its unmatched insight into the mindset of a late-capitalist generation of American men that sees women as disposable accessories. Some feminists even risked the wrath of their sisters by pointing out that it was meant to be an exposure of the banal preoccupations of its era. Fay Weldon said: “He [Easton Ellis] gets us to a T. And we can’t stand it. It’s our problem, not his.” My first encounter with the book, at school in the 1990s, was not exactly in a feminist context. A copy was passed around that fell open at certain passages in the way that Lady Chatterley’s Lover did for a previous generation: those in the know would invite others to read the passage involving an abducted woman and a hungry rat, and sniggeringly wait for them to turn green. One ought to note that the novel’s narrator, Patrick Bateman – investment banker, disciple of the business style of Donald Trump, fan of Phil Collins, and serial killer – is an equal opportunities sadist. His victims include several men, a couple of dogs, and a five-year-old boy. Although there is some suggestion that the killing sprees are merely Bateman’s fantasies or hallucinations, the book remains queasily ambiguous. When American Psycho was first published, Ellis was, at 26, widely regarded as something of a has-been. He had become a celebrity while still in college after his first novel, Less Than Zero (1985), a mildly controversial study of disaffected Generation X-ers, became a critical and commercial hit; but the follow-up, The Rules of Attraction (1987) was conspicuously less successful. Many commentators thought American Psycho was a confected publicity trap designed to project Ellis back into the limelight. However, Robert Asahina, the editor at Simon & Schuster who worked on Ellis’s first three novels, insists that he took the writing of the book very seriously.

  • Amazon refuses to remove book claiming transitioning is an 'epidemic' among girls

    In “Irreversible Damage,” Abigail Shrier argues youth are being “fast-tracked” into medical transition — a claim experts say isn’t true and harms trans youth.

  • Unvaccinated people may be COVID variant ‘incubators,’ Bill Nye says: ‘It’s not fair’

    Coronavirus vaccine demand has been on a steady decline in recent weeks.

  • Why the “Labor Shortage” Is a Good Thing for American Families

    Anecdotal reports of a labor shortage are everywhere. But it might not be a real problem.

  • Original West Side Story stars Russ Tamblyn and George Chakiris react to Spielberg remake trailer

    Plus, Tamblyn reveals two former Jets make cameos in the film.