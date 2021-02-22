States are lifting COVID-19 mask mandates, but with the pace of vaccinations and spread of variants, it's too soon

Kelsey Vlamis
COVID Vaccine Line
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive Covid-19 vaccines on the opening day of the Disneyland Covid-19 vaccination site in Anaheim, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

  • Some states have dramatically lifted COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

  • But experts say the US is in a race against the clock to vaccinate before the variants spread.

  • While some restrictions can be eased as case numbers decrease, experts say masks should be the last to go.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the US, some states have lifted their mask mandates.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum let his state's mask mandate expire in January. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said earlier this month that Iowans no longer have to wear masks in public. And Montana's new Republican governor rescinded his Democratic predecessors' state-wide mask mandate last week.

The drop in coronavirus cases is cited in decisions to lift restrictions, and indeed, all three states are down from their November peaks. But experts told Insider that while the dropping case counts are promising, it might be too soon to make dramatic changes in restrictions, especially when it comes to masks.

"It's completely too soon," Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Insider.

"It goes against the grain of what President Biden is trying to do, which is a national strategy that we never had," he said. "COVID doesn't restrict itself by state borders."

Chin-Hong said the lack of a national strategy hindered efforts to restrict coronavirus transmission all of last year, and having individual states lifting mask mandates is a continuation of that.

Even as President Joe Biden's administration has vamped up vaccinations, Chin-Hong said coronavirus variants are a big concern.

"The vaccine rollout is progressing everywhere, but it probably won't be able to protect the population fast enough," he said.

The experts Insider spoke to all said there are encouraging signs, but that the US is still in a race against the clock to vaccinate before virus variants spread more widely.

The uncertainty of the variants

For Iowa specifically, Chin-Hong said multiple cases of the UK variant have been discovered there this month, but "that's just the tip of the iceberg."

He said because of the amount of testing being done for the variant, it is probably much more widespread than is known.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is known to be more transmissible than the original strain. British scientists have also become increasingly convinced that the variant could be deadlier as well.

That particular variant has been detected in 44 states, and Chin-Hong said it will likely be dominant by March. Meanwhile, if states continue to lift restrictions like mask mandates, it increases the likelihood for B.1.1.7 to spread.

In Iowa, a state that has dramatically lifted restrictions, Chin-Hong said the virus is "probably having a party right now."

The UK variant is just one of many coronavirus variants circulating in the US. And it's possible that more will emerge, making it an evolving issue with lots of uncertainty that scientists are struggling to keep up with.

"We're entering a phase where its harder to know what the near-term future is like," Andrew Noymer, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Irvine, told Insider.

He said throughout the pandemic, his expectations for what would happen - like the summer and winter surges - have largely been accurate. But, he said, for the first time he feels like he really doesn't know what the immediate future looks like in regards to the pandemic.

Racing to vaccinate

Dr. Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, agreed that it's too soon to be lifting mask mandates.

"The thing is, we still have COVID circulating and don't have the majority of people vaccinated," she said, adding that while case numbers are lower than they were during the holiday surge, they're still not at ideal levels in most places.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63,090,634 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the US. About 13% of Americans have received their first dose, while less than 6% are fully vaccinated, NPR reported.

To reach herd immunity, estimates say 65% to 80% of a population would need to be immune. Many experts have said the US is far from achieving that, Insider's Aria Bendix reported.

The Biden administration is well on its way to achieving its goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in its first 100 days, and even has plans to further ramp up vaccinations. The president's team hopes to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of summer, AP reported.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden's chief COVID-19 medical advisor, has said priority groups won't finish getting vaccinated until some time in April.

If the more-transmissible UK variant is expected to be dominant by March, that leaves a lot of time for it to circulate if restrictions are loosened too much.

"It is really a race against time," Prins said.

Before dramatically lifting restrictions, she said states should have a combination of low transmission as well as a high number of fully vaccinated people to reach a "balance where we feel like we're not going to have widespread transmission."

"We'll get to that point," she said. "But we're not there yet."

'Masks should be among the last to go'

Despite concerns over variants, Noymer said it's reasonable for states to reevaluate restrictions as case numbers drop.

"People are getting antsy," Noymer told Insider. "What you don't want to have is a situation in which people don't want to follow any restrictions because they feel it's all too strict."

Noymer said it varies by location, but in some cases, loosening restrictions could even have an overall positive effect. For instance, he mentioned California, where an outdoor dining ban implemented in the fall sparked outrage and even led to some restaurants and local jurisdictions flouting the rules.

According to Noymer, this is a significant problem because it runs the risk of some restrictions being viewed as meaningless.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reopened outdoor dining late last month, prompting some to wonder whether the decision came too soon. But Noymer said it just brought the restrictions closer in line with reality in some places, which can go a long way in maintaining the public's trust.

"I'd like to have these orders still have some meaning when in the fall we might face a new wave with variants," Noymer said.

But as far as what kinds of restrictions can safely be lifted, he said "masks should be among the last to go."

He said relative to other aspects of life that have been disrupted by the pandemic, masks are a minor inconvenience compared to the extent of their public health benefits.

"We know that masking is really important for prevention," Prins said, adding that to keep case numbers from rising again it's crucial for people to continue wearing masks and physical distancing until more Americans can be vaccinated.

Masks may be one of the last parts of the pandemic to go away, as Fauci even said on Sunday that it's possible Americans will be wearing masks into 2022, when life might begin to look a bit more "normal."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • States facing new Covid vaccine shortage: Who is giving the shots?

    Not just anyone can help give shots. Training requirements vary by state.

  • Pfizer commits to doubling vaccine supply in response to President Biden's call for a quicker rollout

    "We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July," Biden said at a press conference in a Pfizer plant.

  • Trail Blazers favorable schedule and terrific offense led to win streak-- but tougher schedule looms

    Portland took advantage of some non-playoff teams en route to six-game streak, but that is about to turn on them.

  • Trump's fate hangs over attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing Monday could touch on whether Trump will be prosecuted. Also, Hunter Biden. And domestic terrorists. And ...

  • US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

  • Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

    Novak Djokovic will need to spend some time on the sidelines recovering from a muscle tear that hindered him in the later rounds of the Australian Open, the Serbian said as he celebrated his ninth Melbourne Park title on Monday. The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament. Parading his trophy on the beach in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday, Djokovic said a second scan of his abdomen had revealed he had made the injury worse by playing on.

  • Massive lines form across Texas for water distribution in wake of winter storm

    As people across Texas face the potential of further waterline breaks and power failures with ice starting to thaw, sites set up for distribution of bottled water are seeing extremely long lines.

  • China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

    China's top diplomat called Monday for new U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • Like Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie will raise her son without a royal title

    Similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child, Archie, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, won't have a royal title.

  • Boeing 777s grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines, Korean Air and Japan's two main airlines suspend dozens of the jets from use.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • China calls for reset in Sino-U.S. relations

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on issues like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they repaired their damaged bilateral relationship. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, steps he said would create the "necessary conditions" for cooperation.

  • UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic

    In spite of the surging coronavirus pandemic, major arms makers descended Sunday on a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make deals with militaries across the Middle East. The UAE unveiled $1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show’s opening announcement, defense experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Persian Gulf.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.